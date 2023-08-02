Gwyneth Paltrow Says She's Taking a 'Social Media Break' to 'Work on Being Present'

The actress and Goop founder wished her fans and followers a "happy summer" as she announced her break from social media in a Wednesday Instagram post

Published on August 2, 2023 03:53PM EDT
Gwyneth Paltrow Breezy Trousers Tout
Gwyneth Paltrow. Photo:

Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow is living in the moment.

The actress and Goop founder, 50, announced in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon that she would be stepping away from social media for the time being, presenting the news alongside a serene nighttime photo of herself seated under a tree.

"Taking this full moon energy with me as I go into a social media break. Going to work on being present. Happy summer 💕," Paltrow wrote.

Supportive comments poured in for the Oscar winner, applauding her for putting her needs at the forefront — but some fans couldn't help but feel a little disappointed.

"NO SOCIAL MEDIA BREAK NOOOOOOO," commented one follower, while a second said, "Please say ur lying! I don’t think I can survive a summer w out ur Ask me a question series. 😩😩😩."

Despite stepping away from social media, Paltrow will still be connected to her fans this summer — including on Sept. 9, when she will host a one-night stay at her Montecito, California guest house, via Airbnb.

In a video posted to her Instagram grid Tuesday, the Iron Man actress opened up about her inspiration for offering up the stay, as well as gave a full tour of the property.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented," Paltrow wrote alongside the clip. "@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night."

During the tour, Paltrow happily explained what perks in the home might be particularly interesting to guests, including a fully outfitted kitchen for professionally crafted meals with her and husband Brad Falchuk, a wine cellar, and a pool nestled in nature with breathtaking views.

“While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal," she wrote in her post. "Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay."

As for social media, Paltrow previously revealed why she wouldn't allow her children — daughter Apple, now 19, and son Moses, now 17 — to use it.

"I won't let them be public on any social media or anything like that," the actress said on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast in July 2020, when her children were 16 and 14. "I try to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible."

"You know, now it's different, 'cause kids are like, 'Can I have a YouTube channel?' and I'm like, 'No, you can't. Absolutely not,' " Paltrow said, adding that Apple and Moses "understand" her rules.

"As a parent you think, all I can do for these kids is teach them right from wrong and teach them what work is," she added at the time.

The mother of two shares her kids with ex-husband Chris Martin, and is also stepmom to Falchuk's two teenagers: daughter Isabella and son Brody.

