Martha Stewart’s New HGTV Series to Feature Celeb Friends Snoop Dogg, Hailey Bieber and More!

Martha Knows Best premieres on July 31
Bravo's Million Dollar Listing L.A. Cast Shades Netflix's Selling Sunset: 'Totally Different Animal'

"If you want to sell real estate, maybe kind of come on over to our show and figure out how that works," said MDLLA star Tracy Tutor
Kendra Wilkinson Hired as Real Estate Agent by RHOBH's Kyle Richard's Husband Mauricio Umansky

The reality star shared the news that she passed her real estate exam in June
Watch Ben and Erin Napier's Original HGTV Casting Video From 2014: 'No One's Ever Seen It!'

The Home Town stars won HGTV over with their home reno skills and sweet, Southern charm
This Popular Succulent Set from Amazon Comes with 20 Plants on Sale for Just $1.66 Each

The best-seller has earned rave reviews
Amazon Released an Official List of Its 45 Most-Loved Products Right Now

Including summery maxi dresses, strapless swimsuits, and sunscreen
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Buy New Home — But It's Nothing Like Their Other Houses

HGTV’s Ben & Erin Napier Show Off Their Renovated ‘Dream Kitchen’ — Featuring Helen’s Art!

Ben put his woodworking skills to work on several projects in the space — including a gorgeous mahogany island
A Surprise Comet Is Coming to Put on a Spectacular Sky Show This Month — How to See It

J. Lo, Halle Berry and More Stars Spend Fourth of July by Reflecting on Country's Past, Urging Fans to Vote

RHOC's Vicki Gunvalson Officially Moves Into Puerto Vallarta Home: 'One of My Best Decisions'

Real-Life House That Inspired 101 Dalmatians Hits the Market for First Time in 37 Years

BFFs Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale Are Renovating Their Houses Together: 'Adulthood!'

High School Musical alums Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale are spending their time together doing home renovation

HGTV Reveals the U.S. Town That Will Receive a Whole-City Makeover from Ben and Erin Napier

Home // July 02, 2020
Casper Just Slashed the Prices on Popular Mattresses and Cooling Bedding for the Fourth of July

Home // July 03, 2020
Amazon’s Fourth of July Vacuum Deals Feature Dysons and Robot Vacuums for Up to $200 Off

Home // July 02, 2020
See Inside J Balvin's Two Stunning Colombian Homes That He Says 'Feed My Soul, Not My Ego'

Home // July 01, 2020
Target’s Summer Sale Is Packed With So Many Amazing Deals, You Can’t Not Shop It

Lifestyle // July 01, 2020
Nicole Curtis to Host New HGTV Series Rehab Addict Rescue After 2 Years Out of the Spotlight

Home // July 01, 2020
This Top-Rated Vacuum Brand Just Launched a Smart Hair Dryer

Home // July 01, 2020
WATCH: Young and the Restless’s Victoria Rowell to Host Home Makeover Show for Deserving Families

Home // July 01, 2020
The Kardashians Go West! Every Photo the Famous Family Has Posted from Their Wyoming Ranch

Home // July 01, 2020
Wayfair’s Fourth of July Clearance Sale Has Thousands of Amazing Deals — Here Are 24 of the Best

Lifestyle // July 01, 2020
Chance the Rapper Gets Excited by His Wife's Balcony Makeover — and It's Not Even Finished Yet

Home // July 01, 2020
Kanye West Transforms Bathroom Into ‘Enchanted Forest’ as Surprise for Wife Kim Kardashian West

Home // July 02, 2020
California Dad Builds Mini Coffee Shop in His Backyard 'from the Ground Up'

Home // June 30, 2020
Fourth of July 2020 Will End with a Full Moon and Lunar Eclipse: When and Where You Can See It

Home // June 30, 2020
How 'Gangster Gardener' Ron Finley Started a Food Revolution from His Front Yard

Home // July 06, 2020
This Germ-Eliminating Air Purifier Has Been Sold Out for Months — Now It’s Finally Back

Home // June 29, 2020
U.K. Family of Four Sells All Belongs to Move to Remote Seychelles Island to Revitalize Coral Reef

Human Interest // June 29, 2020
Drew Scott Shows Off His Singing Skills with Cover of Lady Gaga's Song 'Shallow'

Home // June 28, 2020
This Top-Rated Stick Vacuum That’s a ‘Great Alternative’ to a Dyson Is Under $95 for a Limited Time

Home // June 25, 2020
Kendra Wilkinson Celebrates Passing Her Real Estate Exam: 'I Did It and Now I Can Breathe'

Home // June 25, 2020
Broadway Star Robert Hartwell Buys House Built by Slaves: 'I’ve Never Been Prouder to Be a Black Man'

Theater // June 25, 2020
Makers of Roundup Weed Killer to Pay Up to $10.9 Billion to Settle Lawsuits After Cancer Claims

Health // June 25, 2020
Southern Charm's Craig Conover Is Taking His Whimsical Pillow Designs to HSN

Home // June 25, 2020
Martha Stewart Is Heading to HGTV! Martha Knows Best Will Take Fans Inside Her New York Farm

Home // June 24, 2020
PHOTOS: Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk Designed Backyard Weddings for 5 Couples Impacted by Coronavirus

Home // June 23, 2020
