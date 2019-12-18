Music

latest news

Ellie Goulding Reveals Her Role in Dramatic London Car Crash: 'Craziest Thing I've Ever Seen on the Road'

The pop singer was driving down the A40 in west London when a Royal Mail truck struck a black Volkswagen, dramatically pushing it sideway down the highway
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Working on New Music Together as Their Relationship Heats Up: Source

Several months into their new relationship, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are hitting the studio together
Why The Voice Winner Jake Hoot Is Grateful for Kelly Clarkson: 'You're the Biggest Cheerleader!'

"I continued to doubt myself and stuff like that and Kelly [Clarkson] continued to encourage me," Jake Hoot said
Gone West's New Song What Could've Been Is 'a Universal Message' That 'Anyone Can Relate to'

PLUS: Nelly Joy reveals why she initially dumped now-husband Jason Reeves
Paulina Porizkova Reportedly Seeks Part of Late Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek's Estate — Then Makes Money Joke

Before his death in September, Ric Ocasek instructed in his will that his estranged wife not receive any of his belongings or money
Colbie Caillat's Gone West on How One Couple Was Falling in Love While the Other Was Breaking Up

Colbie Caillat is joined by fiancé Justin Young and their longtime pals, married couple Jason Reeves and Nelly Joy in new band, Gone West
everything country

Aubrie Sellers on Going Blonde for Love Actually Live: 'I Feel Like a Completely Different Person'

Aubrie Sellers is starring as Sarah through the end of December in the hit live production of the beloved holiday movie
From Javier to Jake: A Complete Guide to Every Winner of The Voice

In celebration of the end of Season 17, let's look back at all of the winners of The Voice
Carrie Underwood Says Her Body 'Took a Minute' to Feel Normal After Second Son: 'It Was Frustrating'

Michael Ray and Wife Carly Pearce's Special Holiday Tradition Honors Both Their Grandfathers

Country Singers Jimmie Allen and Michael Ray Reveal How They Connected Before Touring Together

Amy Grant on Performing with Husband Vince Gill: 'I Fall In Love With Him Every Night'

Selena Gomez Says Taylor Swift and Her Mom Cried After She Played Her New Music for Them

All Music

Alanis Morissette and Jimmy Fallon Go Busking in Disguise at New York City Subway Station

R. Kelly's Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Says Patreon Account That Claimed Singer Abused Her Is Fake

Megan Thee Stallion Gifts Grandmother Brand New Truck: 'I'm Gonna Give You Everything You Deserve'

Britney Spears Posts Video Montage of Her 38th Birthday in Miami with Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Brave the Elements as They Take a Snowy Stroll in NYC

Eddie Van Halen's Son Defends Billie Eilish After She Reveals She Doesn't Know Iconic Rock Band

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Thanksgiving in a Sexiest Man Alive Onesie Covered with John Legend

Camila Cabello Opens Up About PDA with Shawn Mendes: 'Might as Well Just Make Out on Instagram'

Nicole Scherzinger Teases Pussycat Dolls Reunion Ahead of X Factor Performance

Broadway's Michael Jackson Musical Lands Hairspray Live's Ephraim Sykes to Play Singer

Kacey Musgraves Brushes Off Criticism Over Giving Prince Harry a High-Five: 'He Went in For It!'

Ariana Grande and Bernie Sanders Pose Together Backstage at Her Atlanta Concert: 'My Guy'

Meghan Trainor Shares Hilarious Videos After Having All of Her Wisdom Teeth Removed

Scooter Braun Tweets 'Kindness Is the Only Response' Amid Taylor Swift Drama

Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Kim Porter's Children Pay Tribute to Her 1 Year After Her Death

Watch Our Sexiest Men of 2019 Play a Very Funny Game of Sexy Mad Libs

Harry Styles Announces 2020 'Love On Tour' for Upcoming Fine Line Album

Carol Maraj Wanted New Song to 'Uplift' and 'Encourage People to Love Themselves'

Kanye West Says He Wants to Run for President in 2024 and Reveals He Might Change His Name

Diplo Transforms Himself into Niall Horan for 'Nice to Meet Ya (Remix)' Music Video

Ariana Grande's Halloween Costume Is Inspired by an Iconic — and Creepy! — Twilight Zone Episode

Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Video of Family Playing Musical Instruments Together

JP Saxe and Julia Michaels Talk Their Fast Friendship & New Duet 'If The World Was Ending'

Miley Cyrus Says She 'Needs Oxygen' After Shirtless Cody Simpson Photo with Her Hand in His Pants

Taylor Swift Says She Knew 'Lover' Would Be Her Title Track and Shares Its 'Special' Meaning

