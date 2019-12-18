Ellie Goulding Reveals Her Role in Dramatic London Car Crash: 'Craziest Thing I've Ever Seen on the Road'
The pop singer was driving down the A40 in west London when a Royal Mail truck struck a black Volkswagen, dramatically pushing it sideway down the highwayRead More
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Working on New Music Together as Their Relationship Heats Up: Source
Several months into their new relationship, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are hitting the studio togetherRead More
Why The Voice Winner Jake Hoot Is Grateful for Kelly Clarkson: 'You're the Biggest Cheerleader!'
"I continued to doubt myself and stuff like that and Kelly [Clarkson] continued to encourage me," Jake Hoot saidRead More
Gone West's New Song What Could've Been Is 'a Universal Message' That 'Anyone Can Relate to'
PLUS: Nelly Joy reveals why she initially dumped now-husband Jason ReevesRead More
Paulina Porizkova Reportedly Seeks Part of Late Cars Frontman Ric Ocasek's Estate — Then Makes Money Joke
Before his death in September, Ric Ocasek instructed in his will that his estranged wife not receive any of his belongings or moneyRead More
Colbie Caillat's Gone West on How One Couple Was Falling in Love While the Other Was Breaking Up
Colbie Caillat is joined by fiancé Justin Young and their longtime pals, married couple Jason Reeves and Nelly Joy in new band, Gone WestRead More