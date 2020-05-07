Chris Martin
- Full Name
- Christopher Anthony John Martin
- Hometown
- Exeter, Devon, England
- Notable Projects
- Coldplay
- Born
- 03/02/1977
- Age
- 45
FAQs
- Who is Chris Martin dating?
Chris Martin is currently dating actress Dakota Johnson. The two have been in a relationship since 2017.
- Who was Chris Martin married to?
Chris Martin was previously married to actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The two married in 2003 and finalized their divorce in 2016.
- How many kids does Chris Martin have?
Chris Martin has two kids with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. The pair shares daughter Apple and son Moses.