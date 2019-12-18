Fashion

Mini Me! Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas and Her Daughter Twinned in the Viral Amazon Coat

One of this season’s hottest coats makes for the cutest family photos
Kate Spade's Entire Sale Section Is an Extra 40% Off Right Now

This is a sale you don’t want to miss
Kim Kardashian Wears a $60,000 Vintage Roberto Cavalli Crocodile Corset for a Night on the Town

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star pulled out a pricey piece for a karaoke night with friends
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Very Rare Instagram Cameo to Wish Ashley Benson Happy Birthday

The sisters wished Ashley Benson a "magical" 30th birthday in a sweet Instagram selfie video
Zappos Has Nike Sneakers on Sale for Just $45 — but Only Until Midnight

Hurry and score yours before this deal ends
Amazon Just Launched a Sale on the Viral ‘Amazon Coat’ That’s Only for Prime Members

Hurry, the deal ends soon!
Aubrie Sellers on Going Blonde for Love Actually Live: 'I Feel Like a Completely Different Person'

Aubrie Sellers is starring as Sarah through the end of December in the hit live production of the beloved holiday movie
Kourtney Kardashian Says Son Mason, 10, Already Has a Skincare Routine: 'He Loves to Do It'

The proud mom said she and Mason wrote down the steps to his skincare routine to keep in his bathroom drawer
Lori Loughlin's Daughter Olivia Jade Posts First Makeup Tutorial Since College Admissions Scandal

Jennifer Lopez's Sparkly Leggings Just Got Restocked on Amazon After Selling Out Almost Everywhere

Chanel Iman Welcomes Baby No. 2! Plus Ashley, Behati, Chrissy and More Supermodels Who Are Also Supermoms

Kylie Jenner Sings 'Rise and Shine' at Holiday Party, But Jokes She Wants to Get 'F---ing Paid'

Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

These Earmuff Headphones Will Keep Your Ears Warm While Playing Music — and They’re Only $20

Reese Witherspoon Shared Her Favorite Bulldog-Themed Gifts and They're Almost Too Cute

Models Afiya Bennett and Lloyd Dickenson Marry in Romantic 'Royal' Ceremony

Thousands of Shoppers Say You 'Won't Find a Better Hat for Winter' Than This One on Amazon

This ‘Timeless’ Velvet Dress Is an Amazon Customer Favorite — See Why Shoppers Keep Raving About It

Queen Letizia Rewore a Skirt From Last Year That's So On Trend Right Now

Reese Witherspoon’s On-Set Slippers Look So Comfortable That We Need Them for Ourselves

Kelly Ripa’s Wrap Dress Is on Major Sale at Nordstrom (Along with So Many Other Cute Reformation Dresses)

The 3 Best Sales Happening This Weekend and Exactly What to Buy

Kate Spade’s Last Surprise Sale of the Year Is Here! Shop Handbags Starting at $59

Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See

WATCH: Angela Bassett, Derek Hough and More Reveal Their Must-Have Holiday & Winter Fashion

Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Cutest Calvin Klein Joggers, and They're Already on Sale

Reese Witherspoon and Meghan Markle Share a Love for This Sneaker Brand — and It’s on Sale

These PJs Have Over 1,000 Five-Star Reviews — and They’re One of Nordstrom’s Most Popular Gifts

You've Probably Seen This $36 Sweater All Over Instagram

Nordstrom’s Designer Clearance Sale Discounts Have Dropped Even Further — Including Gucci and Fendi for Up to 60% Off

Nordstrom Just Launched a Holiday Shop with Celeb-Approved Picks to Help You Find 'the Best Gift Ever'

KKW's Greatest Hits! Look Back at Kim Kardashian's Epic Style Evolution from 2009 to Today

Cardi B's Dramatic Feathered Court Look Is Something Only Cardi B Could Wear to Court

Popeyes Is Now Selling Chicken Sandwich Ugly Christmas Sweaters

The Hottest Celebrity Style Launches to Shop Now

This Cozy Cable-Knit Cardigan Is the Only Sweater You’ll Want to Wear This Winter (and It's Under $35!)

Two Stars, One Look! The Best Fashion Faceoffs

NeNe Leakes Claps Back at Andy Cohen for Calling Out Her Dress Rewear: 'I Don't Appreciate This'

