"I won't let them be public on any social media or anything like that," the actress and Goop founder said on Rob Lowe's podcast this week

Gwyneth Paltrow on Limiting Her Kids' Social Media Use: 'I Try to Keep Them Out of the Public Eye'

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her philosophy on parenting — and that includes limiting social media use for her two teenagers.

"I won't let them be public on any social media or anything like that, I try to keep them out of the public eye as much as possible," Paltrow shared on Rob Lowe's Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast this week. Paltrow, 47, shares daughter Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, with ex Chris Martin.

"You know, now it's different, 'cause kids are like, 'Can I have a YouTube channel?' and I'm like, 'No, you can't. Absolutely not,' " she said, adding that Apple and Moses "understand" her rules.

"As a parent you think, all I can do for these kids is teach them right from wrong and teach them what work is," she added, saying that both her children have learned hard work from watching their parent's careers.

"I've really have tried not to just hand them things," the actress said, adding that Apple has a job in retail.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow with kids Moses and Apple gwyneth paltrow/instagram

"I think, it's really been interesting to be [Apple's] mother, because as she's come into her own, it's almost like, you know, it's like watching her harness her own power with every passing year, and I'm just like, 'What is this child here to do?' " Paltrow said, speaking of her daughter. "She's so bright and so funny... she's hilarious."

"And Moses is so unique and so deep and like such an old soul — and also really talented. Like, scarily talented," she added of her son.

Paltrow's own parents, Blythe Danner and Bruce Paltrow, "refused" to let her into the public eye before she turned 18, the actress told Lowe — who compared her eventual entrance into Hollywood to the NFL Draft.

Image zoom Gwyneth Paltrow Brad Falchuk/Courtesy Goop

The Politician actress said that she feels a bit uneasy about the "advantage" that kids of famous parents can have in Hollywood.

"That's why I think it's so important ... to raise a kid that has a work ethic and whose values are aligned with yours or with their own sense of who they are, etc," Paltrow said, "because the truth of the matter is the doors can be opened for you, but if you think about all the people who try and it doesn't happen."