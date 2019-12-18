Celebrity

Ellie Goulding Reveals Her Role in Dramatic London Car Crash: 'Craziest Thing I've Ever Seen on the Road'

The pop singer was driving down the A40 in west London when a Royal Mail truck struck a black Volkswagen, dramatically pushing it sideway down the highway
Beverly Hills, 90210's Ian Ziering Responds to Wife Erin Ludwig's Divorce Filing

Erin Ludwig filed for divorce from Ian Ziering in early November
Your Favorite Celebrity Kids Meet Santa! Flip Through All the Must-See Photos from This Year

These famous mini-mes sleighed their holiday photo shoots
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Working on New Music Together as Their Relationship Heats Up: Source

Several months into their new relationship, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are hitting the studio together
Karina Smirnoff Is Pregnant! Former Dancing with the Stars Pro Expecting Baby: 'So Many Emotions'

"I'm super excited to start a new chapter in my life," former Dancing with the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff tells PEOPLE of her pregnancy
Why The Voice Winner Jake Hoot Is Grateful for Kelly Clarkson: 'You're the Biggest Cheerleader!'

"I continued to doubt myself and stuff like that and Kelly [Clarkson] continued to encourage me," Jake Hoot said
Joe Giudice Posts Inspirational Quote and Hits the Gym After Separation from Teresa Giudice

PEOPLE exclusively revealed on Tuesday that the Bravo stars have separated
Everything RHONJ's Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice Have Said About a Split Over the Years

PEOPLE exclusively revealed that the Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have separated
Kourtney Kardashian Says Son Mason, 10, Already Has a Skincare Routine: 'He Loves to Do It'

Vanessa Lachey Says Family of Five Is 'So Good' — but Another Baby Would Be 'Icing on the Cake'

Pretty Ugly: The Biggest Beauty Pageant Controversies

A Harry Potter Holiday Reunion, Plus More Nostalgia-Inducing Cast Catch-Ups

J.R. Smith Says He's Been 'Separated for Months' After Wife Claims He Cheated

Steven Tyler Admits It Took Him 'Many Years' to Overcome Anger After Aerosmith Sent Him to Rehab

Charlize Theron on Working With Women Versus Men: 'You Never Have to Wait for Women'

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to Two Years in Prison After Testifying Against Former Gang

Ricky Martin, Ryan Seacrest and 11 Other Stars Who Have Christmas Birthdays

Katie Couric Praises Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s ‘Grace,' as Justice Says 'Young People Are My Hope'

The Most Festive Celebrity Family Holiday Cards of the Season

Cam Newton's Girlfriend Kia Proctor Finally Confirms Birth of Fourth Child — and Reveals Unique Name

A Complete Guide to Every Winner of The Voice

Every Piece of Over-the-Top Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Decor Through the Years

Beyoncé's Pregnancy Announcement, Stormi's Debut and the Most-Liked Instagrams from Each Year of the Decade

Roar! Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Saint's Fourth Birthday with Elaborate Dinosaur-Themed Bash

Jumanji Star and Cat Lady Madison Iseman Says Her Feline Is Her 'Pride and Joy'

Jennifer Lopez's Sparkly Leggings Just Got Restocked on Amazon After Selling Out Almost Everywhere

From Housewives to the Big House and Back Again: Teresa & Joe Giudice's Emotional Journey to Separation

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Make Very Rare Instagram Cameo to Wish Ashley Benson Happy Birthday

The Most Heartbreaking TV Deaths of the Decade, from Game of Thrones' Robb Stark to Glee's Finn

Diddy Reveals He 'Canceled' His 50th Birthday Bash 'Two Times' Due to Missing Kim Porter

Teen Mom OG Trailer Teases Amber Portwood's Arrest After Allegedly Attacking Her Boyfriend

The Steamiest Photos of Hot Celeb Husbands Shared by Their Adoring A-List Wives

O Christmas Tree! See How Brooke Shields, Tim McGraw and More Stars Are Decking Out Their Evergreens

Why Charlize Theron 'Cast a Very Wide Net' When Pursuing Adoption: 'I Wasn't Specific with Anything'

16 Celebs Who Are Absolutely, 100% Okay With Being Single

Misty Copeland Calls Out Russian Ballet Company for Blackface: 'The Reality of the Ballet World'

Harry Styles Says He and Ex-Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Have 'Been Friends' for 'Several Years'

Teri Hatcher Is Content Being Single: 'There Is Nothing Lonely About My Life'

