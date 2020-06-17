Gwyneth Paltrow’s Son Moses, 14, Crashes Her Tonight Show Interview: 'Look at How Big He Is'

Gwyneth Paltrow's son Moses is all grown up!

The 14-year-old made a surprise and rare appearance on Tuesday during his mom's virtual interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which lead to an adorable interaction between he and host Jimmy Fallon.

"Oh my god, look at this, look who just popped in," Paltrow, 47, says as Moses enters the frame, adding, "Look at how big he is."

Fallon, in disbelief over how mature Moses has become, asks the teen how he is, to which Moses replies, "I'm good thank you, how are you?"

After Moses reveals his age, Paltrow — who shares Moses and daughter Apple, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin — says to a gobsmacked Fallon, "I know, it goes real fast."

"You were like a baby last time I saw you," the TV host tells Moses. "We were like wrestling around and stuff. Oh my gosh. You look so cool, buddy."

Moses then gives an update on how he's coping at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. "I'm doing all that i can, trying to like, stay happy by like, I don't know, just finding whatever is entertaining and doing it."

"I'm really into music, I like to do it a lot," the teen adds. "Right now, I'd say I'm playing guitar the most. It used to be piano for a while, and then I started doing guitar lessons again."

After Moses leaves the interview, Fallon says, "Dude, what timing, how perfect was that!"

"That was so weird," Paltrow admits.

Although Apple, did not make an appearance during the interview, unlike her brother, the Goop founder also shared an update on how her eldest child was doing.

"She turned 16. She's 16," Paltrow says of Apple. "She's driving a car. She's a good driver, too."

On May 14, the actress celebrated her daughter's 16th birthday by sharing a series of photos of Apple posing on the couch in a white floral mini dress, looking like a true style influencer.

"I can't believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl," Paltrow wrote alongside the photos. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times."

In April, Paltrow shared a make-up free selfie on Instagram with both of her kids — marking the first time she shared a photo of them since May 2019, as she and Martin, 43, prefer to keep them out of the spotlight.

On Mother's Day last year, Paltrow shared a selfie of the trio which appeared to be taken while the family enjoyed a tropical vacation.