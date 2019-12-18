Entertainment

Ellie Goulding Reveals Her Role in Dramatic London Car Crash: 'Craziest Thing I've Ever Seen on the Road'

The pop singer was driving down the A40 in west London when a Royal Mail truck struck a black Volkswagen, dramatically pushing it sideway down the highway
Beverly Hills, 90210's Ian Ziering Responds to Wife Erin Ludwig's Divorce Filing

Erin Ludwig filed for divorce from Ian Ziering in early November
Your Favorite Celebrity Kids Meet Santa! Flip Through All the Must-See Photos from This Year

These famous mini-mes sleighed their holiday photo shoots
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Working on New Music Together as Their Relationship Heats Up: Source

Several months into their new relationship, Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are hitting the studio together
Karina Smirnoff Is Pregnant! Former Dancing with the Stars Pro Expecting Baby: 'So Many Emotions'

"I'm super excited to start a new chapter in my life," former Dancing with the Stars pro Karina Smirnoff tells PEOPLE of her pregnancy
Why The Voice Winner Jake Hoot Is Grateful for Kelly Clarkson: 'You're the Biggest Cheerleader!'

"I continued to doubt myself and stuff like that and Kelly [Clarkson] continued to encourage me," Jake Hoot said
Andy Cohen Hints at Casting Changes for RHOC: ‘There Are Great People Waiting’

"You might have to make a hard call on Orange County, but there are great people on the show right now and there are great people waiting," Andy Cohen said
Joe Giudice Posts Inspirational Quote and Hits the Gym After Separation from Teresa Giudice

PEOPLE exclusively revealed on Tuesday that the Bravo stars have separated
Inside the Survivor Finale After Dan Spilo's Removal: Security, Protests and Contestant No-Shows

Everything RHONJ's Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice Have Said About a Split Over the Years

Kourtney Kardashian Says Son Mason, 10, Already Has a Skincare Routine: 'He Loves to Do It'

Vanessa Lachey Says Family of Five Is 'So Good' — but Another Baby Would Be 'Icing on the Cake'

Look Back on PEOPLE’s 20 Most Memorable Moments of the Decade, from William & Kate's Wedding to Frozen Fever

PEOPLE is taking a look back on some of the biggest moments of the past 10 years

6 Underground Fans Demand Netflix for Sequel to Ryan Reynolds Action Movie: 'Insanely Awesome!'

This Doll Is One of the Most Popular Toys of the Year, and It’s Only $7 Right Now

Born This Way: Cristina and Angel Celebrate Christmas in Holiday-Themed Series Finale Special

Celeb Snow Bunnies! A-Listers Are Hitting the Ski Slopes from Colorado to the Swiss Alps

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Review: Epic Conclusion That's Strongest in the Smaller Moments

Survivor Announces New Sexual Harassment Rules in the Wake of Allegations Against Dan Spilo

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2's Cara Maria Accuses Nany of 'Trying to Get with' Paulie

Netflix Sets Premiere Date for Narcos: New Mexico Season 2 — See the First Look

Survivor's Dan Spilo Breaks Silence on His Behavior on the Show: 'I Am Deeply Sorry'

Chris Harrison Says Hannah Brown Goes on The Bachelor to Get a 'Clean Break' from Peter Weber

Minneapolis Woman Is Being Paid $1K to Watch 24 Hallmark Christmas Movies in 12 Days

Cats Reactions Are Finally Here! Anticipated Movie Musical Called 'Demented' and 'Magical'

Survivor Incident That Got Dan Spilo Ejected from Show Was 'Just the Final Straw,' Source Says

From Real Housewives to 90 Day Fiancé and Teen Mom 2: The 10 Best Reality Shows of the 2010s

HBO Max Announces 12 Dates of Christmas, a Holiday-Themed Reality Dating Show Set in a Castle

Hilarie Burton Claims She Left Hallmark Project After Requesting 'Diverse Casting'

Quibi Announces Legends of the Hidden Temple Revival with Adult Competitors — in a Real Jungle!

The Bachelor Group Shot Is Here! See Peter Weber Pose with His Contestants at the Mansion

Will There Be a Watchmen Season 2 on HBO?

Frozen 2 Officially Hits $1 Billion at the Global Box Office

Tom Cruise Takes to the Sky in Thrilling New Trailer for Top Gun: Maverick

Hallmark Channel Pulls Commercials Featuring Brides Kissing After 'Distracting' Controversy

This Best-Selling Frozen II Monopoly Game Is Only $15 on Amazon Right Now

The Impractical Jokers Are Going on Tour! Get All the Details

HBO Max Developing National Lampoon’s Vacation Spin-off Series from Johnny Galecki

