The 10 Best Books of 2019

PEOPLE ranks the best of the best books of the year
New Book Says It Reveals the Real Melania Trump as the White House Bites Back After Cooperating with Reporter

A new book on First Lady Melania Trump by CNN reporter Kate Bennett, who covers her full time, offers a revealing — if disputed — portrait
Why One Author Thinks Parents Can Have It All — and How to Make It Happen for You

In Time to Parent, Julie Morgenstern says short "bursts" of focused time with kids are actually more beneficial — and leave parents time for themselves, too
Kristoff St. John's Ex-Wife Mia to Release Tell-All Book About Her Life With the Late Actor: 'So Much Has Been Swept Under The Rug'

"The life that Kristoff led, a lot of people don't know what was happening at the end of his life," Mia St. John tells PEOPLE
Teen Launches Book-Hiding Program for Children in Her Iowa Town: ‘Why Not Help Them Succeed?’

Sami Noteboom started with about 200 books hidden in Sheldon, Iowa
Michelle Obama's Incredible 2019, from Breaking Records with Her Book to Being Praised by Beyoncé

The former first lady conquered 2019 with her record-breaking memoir, a Grammy nomination and more
Jessica Simpson Reveals Cover for Her Upcoming Memoir Open Book

Jimmy Kimmel Writes Kids' Book The Serious Goose and Donates Proceeds to Hospital That Saved Son

Author Tess Kossow Writes Children's Book About IVF After a Miscarriage and Her Rainbow Baby

Donald Trump Jr. Wants People to Send Him Video of Them Picking Fights About Politics at Thanksgiving

#SeeHer Story Recognizes the Woman Behind The Handmaid's Tale, Margaret Atwood

Remembering the Real (and Complicated) JFK Jr. on What Would Be His 59th Birthday: 'He Was Two People'

Lord of The Rings' Ian McKellen on Staying in the Closet Most of His Life, and Why He Came Out

Andrea Barber Says Sharing Experience with Anxiety & Depression Has Been 'Very Healing for Me'

People Now: All About Kylie Jenner Selling 51 Percent Stake of Cosmetics Business to Coty - Watch the Full Episode

Lupita Nyong'o Wrote and Recorded 'Sulwe's Song' to 'Plant a Seed of Self-Worth in Children'

Lupita Nyong'o Wrote and Recorded 'Sulwe's Song' to 'Plant a Seed of Self-Worth in Children'

Princess Märtha Louise and Boyfriend Shaman Durek Explain Their Mystical 'Powers'

Princess Märtha Louise and Boyfriend Shaman Durek Explain Their Mystical 'Powers'

Margaret Atwood Discusses Her Long-Awaited Handmaid's Tale Sequel, The Testaments, on BookTube

This Harry Potter Advent Pop-up Calendar Is Here to Give Us Muggles Some Holiday Magic

Shaman Durek on His Romance with Princess Märtha Louise: ‘She Was My Queen and I Was a Pharaoh’

Shaman Durek on His Romance with Princess Märtha Louise: ‘She Was My Queen and I Was a Pharaoh’

Chef David Chang Is Releasing a Memoir Detailing His Struggle with Depression

Nate Berkus’s Husband Jeremiah Brent Finds Him Sexiest When He’s Reading: ‘It's Really Cute'

Whitney Houston's Best Friend Robyn Crawford Details Alleged Abuse by Bobby Brown in New Memoir

Mike Nichols Watched Marilyn Monroe Sing to JFK, Book Says: 'Yes, She Didn't Wear Any Underwear'

Bernie Madoff's Niece Reveals Ruth Madoff is 'Great' Over a Decade After Financial Scandal

Melanie Griffith Recalls Having to Pay $80,000 After Coming to Working Girl Set Intoxicated

Fuller House's Andrea Barber Details Painful Struggle with Anxiety and Depression in New Memoir

Amazon Just Revealed Its Picks for the Best Books of 2019 — and They’re All on Sale

Bernie Madoff's Niece Explains How the Financial Scandal Redefined Her Outlook on Life

Trump Jr.'s New Book Turned Into Daddy, Please Love Me by Trolling Comedians — as He's Chanted Off Stage

Robyn Crawford Believes Whitney Houston's Daughter Bobbi Kristina Knew About Their Relationship

Karamo Brown Wanted His Sons to Wait to Have Sex Until They Found That 'Special Person'

Whitney Houston's Best Friend Robyn Crawford Counters Claim that Dee Dee Warwick Molested the Singer

Karamo Brown and Son Jason Share a Real-Life Story That Helped Inspire Their New Children's Book

Whitney Houston’s Onetime Love Robyn Crawford Recalls ‘Last Look’ into Star's Eyes on Wedding Day

Whitney Houston First Tried Cocaine at 14 Years Old Says Best Friend Robyn Crawford in New Memoir

Whitney Houston's Best Friend Robyn Crawford Recalls Their First Kiss: 'Long and Slow Like Honey'

Amazon's Sale on Audible Memberships Is One of the Cheapest We’ve Ever Seen

