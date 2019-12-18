Beauty

Kylie Jenner Sings 'Rise and Shine' at Holiday Party, But Jokes She Wants to Get 'F---ing Paid'

During the Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty holiday party, Kris Jenner teared up while giving a heartfelt speech to their team — and Kylie went viral, again!
The Gifts PEOPLE Editors Really Want This Holiday Season

We see the latest and greatest in fashion, beauty and more all year long. So what are we buying for everyone on our list (ourselves included of course!)? Check out our  list to inspire your 2019 holiday shopping
The Brand Behind the Lip Balm Meghan Markle Once Raved About Has So Many Holiday Sets on Sale Right Now

They’ll arrive by December 24 if you order now
5 Gorgeous Glitter Eyeshadows to Wear for the Holidays and Beyond, Starting at Just $4

Prepare to dazzle
Makeup Artist Bobbi Brown Tells Us The One Makeup Trend She Can't Stand

The Masterclass instructor teaches us how to quickly glam before a holiday party
Kendall Jenner Shows Off a New Caramel Hair Color Just in Time for the Holidays

The model turned to colorist and Redken brand ambassador Cassondra Kaeding to make the subtle change
Bose Headphones, UGG Slippers, and 33 More Last-Minute Gifts You Can Shop on Amazon

Almost all of them are on sale!
So Many People Are Buying These $35 Crest Whitening Strips Today, They’re Officially Amazon’s Best-Selling Beauty Product

It’s a last-minute sale you can’t miss out on
The Best Gifts to Give Any Man in Your Life

8 Brilliant Ways to Spill-Proof Your Travel Beauty Bag

The 30 Best Amazon Deals You Can Buy This Weekend — Including the Apple Watch and AirPods

Amazon Has a Secret Store Packed with FSA- and HSA-Eligible Beauty Products

Mini Me! Something Navy’s Arielle Charnas and Her Daughter Twinned in the Viral Amazon Coat

One of this season’s hottest coats makes for the cutest family photos

Harry Styles' Fruit-Themed Manicure Is Inspired by His New Album Fine Line

Sofia Richie Talks Having Sensitive Skin During Vogue Tutorial That Her Dad Lionel Crashes

Everything to Know About the Curated Ear Piercing Trend (Scarlett Johansson and Ashley Graham Are Big Fans)

Must-See Celebrity Hair Changes

Felicity Jones Reveals Her Favorite Self-Care Ritual — And the $535 Moisturizer She Swears By

Halsey Shows Off Her Natural Curls One Year After the Internet Questioned Her Biracial Identity

Gabrielle Union Defends Her AGT Hair Looks After They Were Reportedly Called 'Too Black' for the Show

Kim Kardashian's Go-To Makeup Artist Mario Dedivanovic Predicts the Biggest Beauty Trend of 2020

Kesha Opens Up About Her New Makeup Brand, Practicing Self-Care and Her Beauty Icon (Bowie!)

Beauty Guru Bobbi Brown Shares Her Makeup Tips and Tricks for Your Holiday Party Look

Lady Gaga Just Dropped Sparkly, Holiday-Perfect Makeup on Amazon, Including Lipstick and Eyeshadow

Kendall Jenner Mocks Kylie's Over-Lined Lips as She Channels Her on KUWTK Finale

Kim Kardashian Sues Doctor Who Used Her Name and Likeness to Promote 'Vampire Facials'

This $10 Mascara Was One of the Most-Purchased Beauty Products on Cyber Monday — and It’s Still on Sale

Every Time the Kardashian-Jenners Dressed to Match Their Luxury Cars

Kris Jenner Is Giving the Gift of Botox to Her Family and Friends This Holiday Season

Kelly Ripa Explains Why She Had to Get Her Earlobes Surgically Fixed: 'I Had Hanging Gauges'

Celebs Including Vanessa Hudgens and Christina Ricci Love This Clean Beauty Brand — and It's at Sephora

We Tried It: FaceGym's Radio Frequency Workout That Heats Your Skin Up to 100 Degrees

CBS Miami’s Frances Wang Is ‘Giddy’ After Seeing Improvements in Her Perioral Dermatitis

The Best Hair Tools for $50 and Under

The Kardashian-Jenners' Go-To Doctor Reveals the Cosmetic Procedures Tons of Stars Are Doing

Danielle Fishel Is Still Serving Up Topanga Hair Goals with Her New Haircare Line

How DJ Pauly D Perfected His Famous Spiky Blowout: 'You Won't Catch Me in Public Without Gel'

Jennifer Aniston Embraces Being 50: 'What's the Alternative? ...You're Not Here Anymore!'

