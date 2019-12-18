Puppies Might Be Responsible for Making Dozens of People Sick in 13 States, CDC Says
Campylobacter infections are believed to be the reason for the outbreak, thought to be brought on by interacting with pet store puppies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and PreventionRead More
Viral Classroom Experiment Proves The Importance of Washing Your Hands
"Hand sanitizer is not an alternative to washing hands," behavior specialist Jaralee Metcalf saidRead More
Pretty Ugly: The Biggest Beauty Pageant Controversies
It's not all roses and tiaras for these lovely ladies: look back at some of the major missteps these Misses have madeRead More
Teri Hatcher Shared Her Unretouched Bikini Pictures ‘to Be Vulnerable’: ‘Here’s Who I Am at 55’
The Desperate Housewives alum said she went on her fitness journey to work on her “mental well-being”Read More
We Tried It: The Cats-Inspired Workout at Pure Barre
Tiny, intense movements set to music inspired by the new Cats film left this fan purring with delightRead More
Sam Smith Says the Holiday Season 'Always Triggers Tricky Body Issues with Me'
Sam Smith reminds themself and others to 'love our fluctuating bodies'Read More