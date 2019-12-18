Health

Get the latest health news and features from PEOPLE.com, including breaking news about celebrity health, wellness and explainers on medical conditions.

latest news

Puppies Might Be Responsible for Making Dozens of People Sick in 13 States, CDC Says

Puppies Might Be Responsible for Making Dozens of People Sick in 13 States, CDC Says

Campylobacter infections are believed to be the reason for the outbreak, thought to be brought on by interacting with pet store puppies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Read More
Viral Classroom Experiment Proves The Importance of Washing Your Hands

Viral Classroom Experiment Proves The Importance of Washing Your Hands

"Hand sanitizer is not an alternative to washing hands," behavior specialist Jaralee Metcalf said
Read More
Pretty Ugly: The Biggest Beauty Pageant Controversies

Pretty Ugly: The Biggest Beauty Pageant Controversies

It's not all roses and tiaras for these lovely ladies: look back at some of the major missteps these Misses have made
Read More
Teri Hatcher Shared Her Unretouched Bikini Pictures ‘to Be Vulnerable’: ‘Here’s Who I Am at 55’

Teri Hatcher Shared Her Unretouched Bikini Pictures ‘to Be Vulnerable’: ‘Here’s Who I Am at 55’

The Desperate Housewives alum said she went on her fitness journey to work on her “mental well-being”
Read More
We Tried It: The Cats-Inspired Workout at Pure Barre

We Tried It: The Cats-Inspired Workout at Pure Barre

Tiny, intense movements set to music inspired by the new Cats film left this fan purring with delight
Read More
Sam Smith Says the Holiday Season 'Always Triggers Tricky Body Issues with Me'

Sam Smith Says the Holiday Season 'Always Triggers Tricky Body Issues with Me'

Sam Smith reminds themself and others to 'love our fluctuating bodies'
Read More

More Health

Girl, 14, Beats Aggressive Stage 4 Cancer Just Before Christmas After 18-Month Battle

Girl, 14, Beats Aggressive Stage 4 Cancer Just Before Christmas After 18-Month Battle

Philadelphia Flyers' Oskar Lindblom Diagnosed with Rare Cancer: 'Every Win' Is 'for Him'

Philadelphia Flyers' Oskar Lindblom Diagnosed with Rare Cancer: 'Every Win' Is 'for Him'

Savannah Guthrie on Her Difficult Eye Surgery and ‘Challenging’ Recovery: ‘It’s Pretty Ghastly’

Savannah Guthrie on Her Difficult Eye Surgery and ‘Challenging’ Recovery: ‘It’s Pretty Ghastly’

Kate Beckinsale Says She Doesn't Drink Caffeine or Alcohol: 'Some People’s Systems Are Just a Bit Sensitive'  

Kate Beckinsale Says She Doesn't Drink Caffeine or Alcohol: 'Some People’s Systems Are Just a Bit Sensitive'  

#SeeHer Story Honors Marie and Irène Curie, Mother-Daughter Medicine Moguls in Episode 11

#SeeHer Story Honors Marie and Irène Curie, Mother-Daughter Medicine Moguls in Episode 11

21 Wellness, Fitness & Feel-Good Events and Products We're Loving Right Now

21 Wellness, Fitness & Feel-Good Events and Products We're Loving Right Now

New Study Says Cold and Flu Rarely Attack at the Same Time

All Health

Kumail Nanjiani Posts ‘Thirsty’ Shirtless Photos to Show Off His Newly-Ripped Body

Kumail Nanjiani Posts ‘Thirsty’ Shirtless Photos to Show Off His Newly-Ripped Body

New Study on Vaping Shows Link to Increased Risk of Respiratory Disease

New Study on Vaping Shows Link to Increased Risk of Respiratory Disease

Meghan King Edmonds Agrees with Fans That She’s ‘Too Thin’ but Asks for ‘Grace’ After Tough Year

Meghan King Edmonds Agrees with Fans That She’s ‘Too Thin’ but Asks for ‘Grace’ After Tough Year

College Student in Ohio Suffers Fatal Allergic Reaction to Milk Product

College Student in Ohio Suffers Fatal Allergic Reaction to Milk Product

Kate Hudson Says It Took a ‘Bit Longer’ — 12 Months — to Lose Weight After Her Third Child

Kate Hudson Says It Took a ‘Bit Longer’ — 12 Months — to Lose Weight After Her Third Child

Former Bruins Goalie Tim Thomas Reveals He Suddenly Retired from Hockey Because of Brain Damage

Former Bruins Goalie Tim Thomas Reveals He Suddenly Retired from Hockey Because of Brain Damage

Rebel Wilson Says She Lost 8 Lbs. in 4 Days While Filming Cats Dance Scenes

Rebel Wilson Says She Lost 8 Lbs. in 4 Days While Filming Cats Dance Scenes

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Suffers Sudden Brain Hemorrhage

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Suffers Sudden Brain Hemorrhage

Florida Teen Dies After Contracting Mono — Her Heartbroken Father Says 'It Was Too Far, Too Fast'

Florida Teen Dies After Contracting Mono — Her Heartbroken Father Says 'It Was Too Far, Too Fast'

Angela Bassett Says Family History of Diabetes Inspired Her to Raise Awareness for Heart Health

Angela Bassett Says Family History of Diabetes Inspired Her to Raise Awareness for Heart Health

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Says She’s ‘Transitioned from Feeling Like a Victim’ of Multiple Sclerosis

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Says She’s ‘Transitioned from Feeling Like a Victim’ of Multiple Sclerosis

Great British Baking Show's Steph Blackwell Says Her Depression Triggered Her Eating Disorder

Great British Baking Show's Steph Blackwell Says Her Depression Triggered Her Eating Disorder

J.P. Rosenbaum Says He ‘Still Can’t Hold My Kids’ After Guillain-Barré Diagnosis

J.P. Rosenbaum Says He ‘Still Can’t Hold My Kids’ After Guillain-Barré Diagnosis

Angela Bassett Talks the Importance of Knowing the Links Between Diabetes & Heart Disease

Angela Bassett Talks the Importance of Knowing the Links Between Diabetes & Heart Disease

Kim Kardashian Sues Doctor Who Used Her Name and Likeness to Promote 'Vampire Facials'

Kim Kardashian Sues Doctor Who Used Her Name and Likeness to Promote 'Vampire Facials'

Mom Says Toddler Is 'Happy and Smiley' Despite Rare, Painful Skin Condition

Mom Says Toddler Is 'Happy and Smiley' Despite Rare, Painful Skin Condition

NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren Found Her Breast Cancer After Reporting on Rare Symptoms  

NBC News’ Kristen Dahlgren Found Her Breast Cancer After Reporting on Rare Symptoms  

J.P. Rosenbaum Out of the Hospital but Struggling with Migraines After Guillain-Barré Diagnosis

J.P. Rosenbaum Out of the Hospital but Struggling with Migraines After Guillain-Barré Diagnosis

Family Dedicated to Anxiety, Depression Awareness After 14 Year Old's Suicide: ‘We Can’t Let Another Family Feel This Kind of Pain’

Family Dedicated to Anxiety, Depression Awareness After 14 Year Old's Suicide: ‘We Can’t Let Another Family Feel This Kind of Pain’

Drake White Reveals He's Still Recovering and Walking with Cane After August Brain Hemorrhage

Drake White Reveals He's Still Recovering and Walking with Cane After August Brain Hemorrhage

Savannah Guthrie Absent from Today Show as She Undergoes Eye Surgery

Savannah Guthrie Absent from Today Show as She Undergoes Eye Surgery

Teri Hatcher Dons a Bikini and Opens Up About Fitness and Having Body Confidence at Age 55

Teri Hatcher Dons a Bikini and Opens Up About Fitness and Having Body Confidence at Age 55

Mixed-Weight Couples Face Intense Judgment in Trailer for TLC's New Series Hot & Heavy

Mixed-Weight Couples Face Intense Judgment in Trailer for TLC's New Series Hot & Heavy

Kris Jenner Is Giving the Gift of Botox to Her Family and Friends This Holiday Season

Kris Jenner Is Giving the Gift of Botox to Her Family and Friends This Holiday Season

We Tried It: FaceGym's Radio Frequency Workout That Heats Your Skin Up to 100 Degrees

We Tried It: FaceGym's Radio Frequency Workout That Heats Your Skin Up to 100 Degrees

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.