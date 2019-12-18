Movies

Get the latest movies news and features from PEOPLE.com, including awards show coverage and updates on film franchises.

latest news

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson on the Intense Journey of Making an Addiction Movie Together

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson on the Intense Journey of Making an Addiction Movie Together

A Million Little Pieces is playing in select theaters now
Read More
Charlize Theron on Working With Women Versus Men: 'You Never Have to Wait for Women'

Charlize Theron on Working With Women Versus Men: 'You Never Have to Wait for Women'

The Bombshell star and producer said she cherished the opportunity to work with a mostly female cast
Read More
Netflix Facing Backlash Over Brazilian Christmas Comedy Special That Depicts Jesus as Gay

Netflix Facing Backlash Over Brazilian Christmas Comedy Special That Depicts Jesus as Gay

A Change.org petition to remove the special from Netflix had over 2.1 million signatures as of Wednesday morning
Read More
6 Underground Fans Demand Netflix for Sequel to Ryan Reynolds Action Movie: 'Insanely Awesome!'

6 Underground Fans Demand Netflix for Sequel to Ryan Reynolds Action Movie: 'Insanely Awesome!'

After hitting the streaming platform on Friday, the Michael Bay–directed 6 Underground has already cultivated a loyal fan following
Read More
A Harry Potter Holiday Reunion, Plus More Nostalgia-Inducing Cast Catch-Ups

A Harry Potter Holiday Reunion, Plus More Nostalgia-Inducing Cast Catch-Ups

Seeing your favorite costars reunite after years apart is true Hollywood magic
Read More
Jumanji Star and Cat Lady Madison Iseman Says Her Feline Is Her 'Pride and Joy'

Jumanji Star and Cat Lady Madison Iseman Says Her Feline Is Her 'Pride and Joy'

Iseman reveals her cat Owen recently went on a "weight loss program" and likes to be held
Read More

More Movies

Feast Your Eyes on These Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Brad Pitt

Feast Your Eyes on These Throwback Photos of Birthday Boy Brad Pitt

The You've Got Mail Cast: Where Are They Now?

The You've Got Mail Cast: Where Are They Now?

Quentin Tarantino Likely Won’t Make R-Rated Star Trek His Last Film: ‘I’m Steering Away’ from It

Quentin Tarantino Likely Won’t Make R-Rated Star Trek His Last Film: ‘I’m Steering Away’ from It

Everything to Know About Liam Hemsworth’s New Rumored Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Everything to Know About Liam Hemsworth’s New Rumored Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland Are Elves on an Emotional Adventure in New Trailer for Pixar's Onward

Chris Pratt and Tom Holland Are Elves on an Emotional Adventure in New Trailer for Pixar's Onward

Star Wars' John Boyega & Kelly Marie Tran Pose Together After His Apology for Implying She's Weak

Star Wars' John Boyega & Kelly Marie Tran Pose Together After His Apology for Implying She's Weak

J.J. Abrams Says Baby Yoda Will Not Appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

All Movies

James 'Radio' Kennedy, Beloved S.C. Football Icon Who Inspired Cuba Gooding Jr. Film, Dies at 73

James 'Radio' Kennedy, Beloved S.C. Football Icon Who Inspired Cuba Gooding Jr. Film, Dies at 73

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Dress Up as Danny and Sandy for First Time Since Grease

John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John Dress Up as Danny and Sandy for First Time Since Grease

Bombshell Based on Roger Ailes Scandal Called ‘Ferociously Entertaining’ and ‘Awfully Timid’

Bombshell Based on Roger Ailes Scandal Called ‘Ferociously Entertaining’ and ‘Awfully Timid’

Everything Charlize Theron Has Said About Playing Megyn Kelly in Bombshell

Everything Charlize Theron Has Said About Playing Megyn Kelly in Bombshell

Jamie Foxx Sings at His Own 52nd Birthday Bash at Popular Los Angeles Nightclub

Jamie Foxx Sings at His Own 52nd Birthday Bash at Popular Los Angeles Nightclub

Dick Van Dyke's Life in Photos

Dick Van Dyke's Life in Photos

Will Smith and Family Discover They Have Genes That Make Them Crave Sugar on New Red Table Talk

Will Smith and Family Discover They Have Genes That Make Them Crave Sugar on New Red Table Talk

Felicity Jones Reveals Her Favorite Self-Care Ritual — And the $535 Moisturizer She Swears By

Felicity Jones Reveals Her Favorite Self-Care Ritual — And the $535 Moisturizer She Swears By

Olivia Wilde Shares 'Her Personal Take' on Whether Her Richard Jewell Character Traded Sex for Tips

Olivia Wilde Shares 'Her Personal Take' on Whether Her Richard Jewell Character Traded Sex for Tips

Reese Witherspoon Shares Video of Her Dog in a 'Shoe Coma' After Eating a Bunch of Her Sneakers

Reese Witherspoon Shares Video of Her Dog in a 'Shoe Coma' After Eating a Bunch of Her Sneakers

Lupita Nyong'o Corrects Abby Huntsman After Host Asks 'How Long Hair and Makeup' Took on Star Wars

Lupita Nyong'o Corrects Abby Huntsman After Host Asks 'How Long Hair and Makeup' Took on Star Wars

Ryan Reynolds Keeps Hilarious Feud with 'Fraud' Hugh Jackman Alive: 'He's Just an Evil Person'

Ryan Reynolds Keeps Hilarious Feud with 'Fraud' Hugh Jackman Alive: 'He's Just an Evil Person'

Richard Jewell Star Jon Hamm Defends Controversial Portrayal of Female Journalist in Film

Richard Jewell Star Jon Hamm Defends Controversial Portrayal of Female Journalist in Film

In the Heights' Antony Ramos on the 'Huge Responsibility' of Playing Lin-Manuel Miranda's Role

In the Heights' Antony Ramos on the 'Huge Responsibility' of Playing Lin-Manuel Miranda's Role

Watch the First Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Vibrant In the Heights Movie Musical

Watch the First Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Vibrant In the Heights Movie Musical

Josh Gad, Tina Fey and More Ask Daisy Ridley for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Spoilers

Josh Gad, Tina Fey and More Ask Daisy Ridley for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Spoilers

Charlize Theron Accidentally Exposes Herself After Getting 'Too Excited' Over Bombshell SAG Nomination

Charlize Theron Accidentally Exposes Herself After Getting 'Too Excited' Over Bombshell SAG Nomination

Jennifer Lopez Tears Up Over Her First SAG Award Nomination: 'I Feel Like I Already Won'

Jennifer Lopez Tears Up Over Her First SAG Award Nomination: 'I Feel Like I Already Won'

Reese Witherspoon Joined By Lookalike Kids and Husband Jim Toth at Event Honoring Her

Reese Witherspoon Joined By Lookalike Kids and Husband Jim Toth at Event Honoring Her

Jamie Foxx Surprises Restaurant Goers — and Marlon Wayans! — with a Santa at Catch in L.A.

Jamie Foxx Surprises Restaurant Goers — and Marlon Wayans! — with a Santa at Catch in L.A.

Olivia Newton-John's Grease Jacket Is Gifted to Her Cancer Foundation After Selling for $243,000

Olivia Newton-John's Grease Jacket Is Gifted to Her Cancer Foundation After Selling for $243,000

Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights Teaser: See the Big Screen Musical Adaptation Burst to Life

Lin-Manuel Miranda's In The Heights Teaser: See the Big Screen Musical Adaptation Burst to Life

Disney+ Is Offering Gift Subscriptions Just in Time for the Holidays — Here’s How to Get One

Disney+ Is Offering Gift Subscriptions Just in Time for the Holidays — Here’s How to Get One

Timothée Chalamet Pokes Fun at Scarlett Johansson's Claim She Should Be 'Allowed' to Play a Tree

Timothée Chalamet Pokes Fun at Scarlett Johansson's Claim She Should Be 'Allowed' to Play a Tree

Home Alone Reboot Finds Its Star: Jojo Rabbit's Archie Yates Cast as Mischievous Lead Boy

Home Alone Reboot Finds Its Star: Jojo Rabbit's Archie Yates Cast as Mischievous Lead Boy

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.