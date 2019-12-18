Travel

latest news

Celeb Snow Bunnies! Kylie Jenner and Stormi, Ashlee Simpson Ross and Evan Ross and More A-Listers Hitting the Slopes

See which stars are swishing through fresh powder and who's face-planting in the snow
Service Dog Has Adorable Encounter with Dug from Up at Walt Disney World

Instagram sensation Henry the service dog met his match at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Universal Orlando Reopened Its Green Eggs and Ham Cafe — And They're Serving Who Hash

They're also serving green eggs and ham on a bed of tater tots.
The Eiffel Tower Has Been Shut Down as Workers in France Go On Strike: 'Monument Closed'

A sign on the glass wall around the base of the tower reportedly read "Monument Closed"
California Man Sneaks Pet Opossum onto Flight After Being Removed from a Different Airline

The pet owner documented the distressing traveling experience on Instagram, where he shared videos of Zatara the opossum aboard the flight
U.S. Towns Where You Can Celebrate Christmas All Day, Every Day (All Year!)

Put these festive towns on your must-visit list
WATCH: The First-Ever Ride to Star Mickey & Minnie Mouse is Coming to Disney Parks Next Year

Airport Workers Make Christmas Tree Entirely Out of Items Confiscated By Security

Secret Recording Devices Found in Hotel Rooms at Minneapolis Hyatt Regency

Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Street in Phoenix, Arizona and It Was All Caught on Camera

Alaska Airlines Will Give Priority Boarding to Anyone Wearing an Ugly Christmas Sweater

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Kourtney Kardashian Show Kids' 'Many Moods' in Throwback Photo

VI (Little) Ps! See Which Lucky Celeb Kids Have Flown on Private Jets

United Airlines Passenger Stung by Scorpion That Reportedly Dropped Out of Her Pants Mid-Flight

Florida's 700-Ton Sandcastle Christmas Tree Restored After Felony Vandalism

John Stamos Helps Fan Get Engaged with Surprise Marriage Proposal at Disney World: 'That's Magical'

WATCH: Disney's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance Ride Debuts — and It's Super Sized in Every Way

Want to Feel Like You're in a Holiday Movie? You Can Stay in the House from A Christmas Story!

Everything We Know About Disney World’s Star Wars–Themed Hotel, Opening in 2021

WATCH: Sir Richard Branson Tours Nearly Complete First Ship for His Adults-Only Cruise Line

You Can See A Charlie Brown Christmas Come to Life in 2 Million Pounds of Carved Ice at this Hotel

These Are the Most Popular Tourist Attractions of 2019, According to Uber Ride Data

Boxer's Entourage Flying to His Fight Springs Into Action After Man Tries to Open Door Mid-Flight

Inflatable Evacuation Slide Falls from Delta Plane Into Massachusetts Man's Front Yard

Need a Vacation? The Instagram-Famous Bucket List Family is Gifting 12 Trips of a Lifetime

Baby on Board! Woman Goes Into Labor on American Airlines Flight, Names Newborn 'Sky'

Winter Storm Affects Over 30 States and Disrupts Thanksgiving Travel Plans: What to Expect

This London Hotel Built Massive Christmas Displays Made Entirely of Legos

Another Town in Italy Is Selling Houses for $1

Two Big Storms Are Impacting Thanksgiving Travel — Here's What You Need to Know

Just Been Dumped? You Could Win a Stay in an English Cottage Inspired by The Holiday

Airline Pilot Tragically Suffers Fatal Heart Attack During Flight Leading to Emergency Landing

Venus Williams Picks Her No. 1 Trending Travel Destination — and It Doesn't Involve Tennis

Here's How to See the Macy's Thanksgiving Balloons Take Flight Even if They're Grounded for Wind

One in Four People Have Hidden From Their Family in a Relative's House at Thanksgiving: Survey

Which Thanksgiving Foods You Can Fly With — and Which to Gobble Up at Home — According to the TSA

You Can Rent a Cabin Designed by Matthew McConaughey in Australia

Traveling for Thanksgiving? These are the Best (and Worst) Times to Leave According to Google

