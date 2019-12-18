Sports

'I Knew She Was the One': Olympian Evan Lysacek Remembers How He Met His New Wife and Instantly Fell in Love

Lysacek and real-estate developer Dang Bodiratnangkura were married last Thursday in a splendid days-long celebration in her native Bangkok
J.R. Smith Says He's Been 'Separated for Months' After Wife Claims He Cheated

J.R. Smith's wife shared a lengthy Instagram video and claimed that her husband had an affair
Philadelphia Flyers' Oskar Lindblom Diagnosed with Rare Cancer: 'Every Win' Is 'for Him'

Oskar Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, which has fewer than 1,000 cases per year in the United States
Tom Brady Is Absent from the 2020 Pro Bowl Roster for the First Time in Over a Decade

Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson was voted as the starting quarterback for the AFC in the all-star game
Cam Newton's Girlfriend Kia Proctor Finally Confirms Birth of Fourth Child — and Reveals Unique Name

Cam Newton's new addition joins sons Camidas, 17 months, and Chosen, 4 this month, plus daughter Sovereign-Dior, 2½, and Kia Proctor's daughter Shakira, 12
Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard Welcome Daughter Cassie Snow — and She Already Has Instagram!

The new addition joins Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard's daughter Cali Clay, whom they welcomed in August 2018
NFL Player Ryan Russell Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of London Trip with His Boyfriend

WWE Wrestler Primo Speaks Out After His Suspension: What He Claims Really Happened

Lindsey Vonn Says Wedding Planning Isn't Her 'Strong Suit': I'm 'Missing That Female Gene'

Heisman Winner Prompts Over $340K in Food Pantry Donations After Highlighting Hometown in Speech

Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Sweet Family Photo from Holiday Dinner With Girlfriend and Oldest Son

U.S. Olympic Figure Skater Maia Shibutani Discovers 'Shocking' Tumor After ER Trip for Stomach Virus

Hope Solo Announces She's Pregnant with Twins Just Months After Revealing Devastating Miscarriage

Newtown High School Football Team Wins State Championship on Anniversary of Sandy Hook Massacre

Olympian Evan Lysacek Is Married! All About His Sumptuous Thai Wedding: 'I Want to Spend Every Day with Her'

James 'Radio' Kennedy, Beloved S.C. Football Icon Who Inspired Cuba Gooding Jr. Film, Dies at 73

Jennifer Lopez Calls Herself Alex Rodriguez's 'Fly Girl Forever' During Date Night in Miami

NHL Star Oskar Lindblom Diagnosed with Rare Bone Cancer, Is Not Expected to Play Rest of Season

Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Breaks Michael Vick’s Rushing Yards Record

Megan Rapinoe Endorses 'Bold' Elizabeth Warren for President in 2020

Former Bruins Goalie Tim Thomas Reveals He Suddenly Retired from Hockey Because of Brain Damage

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Suffers Sudden Brain Hemorrhage

NFL Commissioner Says They've ‘Moved on’ from Colin Kaepernick Following Workout Session Change

All MLB Teams Will Expand Netting After Foul Balls Lead to Fan Death and Injuries

LeBron James Just Treated 3rd Graders at His Akron School to a Trip on the Polar Express

'Peloton Wife' Monica Ruiz Weighs in on Controversy Surrounding Holiday Ad: 'It Was My Face'

Everything to Know About Patrick Mahomes' Girlfriend Brittany Matthews

Jets Player in Hot Water for Going Bowling After Calling Out of Game Because He Was Sick

Gerrit Cole Reportedly Just Signed Highest-Paying Pitcher Contract in History: $324 Million

Boxing Champion Manny Pacquiao Just Got His Bachelor's Degree: 'It Is Never Too Late'

Eli Manning Gets Hugs from Opposing Team's Players After Return as Giants Starting Quarterback

Ryan Reynolds Says He Hired 'Peloton Wife' as He Can 'Relate' to 'Alienating' Criticism

MLB Will Reportedly Stop Testing Minor League Baseball Players for Marijuana Use

Patrick Mahomes' Girlfriend Says Security Had to Move Her to 'Safe Place' During Patriots' Game

Patriots Admit to ‘Inappropriately’ Filming Bengals Sideline for Web Series

Ronda Rousey Leaving the Door Open for a WWE Return — But 'Loves' Watching the Other Women Shine

Lizzo Shows Off Thong While Twerking at Lakers Game — and Shoots Her Shot with Karl-Anthony Towns

U.S. Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Named Sports Illustrated 2019 Sportsperson of the Year

