Gwyneth Paltrow Wishes Stepdaughter Isabella Falchuk a Happy 18th Birthday: 'Love You'

Gwyneth Paltrow is celebrating her stepdaughter on her special day.

On Tuesday, the goop founder shared a photo of herself with Isabella Falchuk in celebration of her 18th birthday. The two matched in army green looks, with Paltrow wearing an army green jacket with black pants and leopard printed boots while Isabella opted for a leopard-print top and army green pants,

"Happy birthday @izzyfalchuk," she captioned the photo shared on her Instagram Story. "We miss you today and love you."

In addition to Isabella, Brad Falchuk shares son Brody with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik. Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16, with ex-husband Chris Martin.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram

On an episode of The goop Podcast in March 2021, Paltrow opened up about becoming a stepmom to her husband's two teenage children when she married the American Horror Story producer in 2018.

Speaking to Gabrielle Union, who is a stepmother herself, Paltrow admitted that she initially had "no idea" what to do.

"I have two beautiful stepchildren, who are the same age as mine," Paltrow began. "It's funny because when I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, 'S—, I have no idea how to do this. There's nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? Like, how do I do this?' "

"It's been a really interesting challenge for me and I love them," she continued, adding, "I've learned so much about myself through the process."

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram

Earlier this week, the Shallow Hal star, 49, shared a series of photos on Instagram as she reflected on the past few months of summertime, including a few new snaps of her two kids.

In one picture, Paltrow stood between her two teenagers as the trio smiled together before enjoying an outdoor meal. The actress and her daughter both wore summery dresses while Moses sported a faded white long sleeve and a pair of navy shorts.

In a later slide, Paltrow and Moses posed on a runway together in front of a small plane. The Iron Man star carried a green tote bag and wore a white blouse while her son looks casual in a pair of light jeans, a black hoodie and a trucker hat.

"Summer 2022, you brought it all unsparingly. Elation, adventure, transition, joy and heartbreak alike. Thank you for your reminders, connections and deepenings💙," she captioned the gallery of photos.