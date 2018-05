16 Stars Who've Quit Social Media … and How Long They've Stayed Away

What Went Down: After fellow rapper Azealia Banks criticized Cardi for acting like a “caricature of a black woman,” Cardi defended herself in an Instagram comment saying, “I’m from the hood. I speak how I speak. I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous — people choose me.” From there, the two rappers seemed to engage in a back-and-forth spat criticizing each other’s behavior, until Cardi posted a long message on Instagram, saying, “The difference between me and you, I’ve never pretended to be or represent someone I’m not. I’ve made it where I am for being myself and staying true to that. I’m not trying to represent nobody but myself.” The mom-to-be then promptly deleted her Instagram account completely, taking her clap back message with it.

How Long It’s Lasted: As of right now, we have no idea when Cardi B will return to Instagram, but for all of our sakes, we hope it’s soon!