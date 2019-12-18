Crime

Get the latest crime news and updates from PEOPLE.com, including true crime sagas, cold cases and breaking national news.

latest news

Domino's Pizza Delivery Woman Is Found Dead Days After Vanishing at Work: 'Someone Took Her'

Hilerca "Latrice" Dortch, 31, was the mother of an 8-year-old boy
Cable Installer Accused of Murdering Texas Grandmother Who Didn’t Show up For Christmas Party

Roy James Holden Jr. is accused of murdering 83-year-old Betty Thomas
Wis. Teen Faces Life in Prison for Killing Man Who Allegedly Raped Her and Sold Her for Sex

Chrystul Kizer, 19, is charged with killing Randall Volar III, 34, who was under investigation for sexually abusing and trafficking underage girls
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to Two Years in Prison After Testifying Against Former Gang

Despite copping to being a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and pleading guilty to nine felonies, the rapper will remain in prison for the majority of 2020
Former Miss Kentucky Admits Sending Nude Photos to Teen Boy: 'I Messed Up Big Time'

Ramsey Carpenter-Bearse, 29, faces up to two years in prison
From Housewives to the Big House and Back Again: Teresa & Joe Giudice's Emotional Journey to Separation

With their separation news out, here's a look back at the couple's personal and legal ups and downs
people magazine investigates

After the Murders of a Chicago Judge's Husband and Mother, Authorities Ask: Who'd Want Them Dead?

Tonight's episode of 'People Magazine Investigates' looks at the killings that shocked a legal community
Was Slaying of Oscar-Winning The Killing Fields Actor a Random Act or a Political Revenge Hit?

People Magazine Investigates explores the 1996 slaying of Cambodian genocide-survivor-turned-actor Dr. Haing Ngor
Unsolved Case of ‘Freeway Phantom’ Haunts Families Decades After Slain Girls Were Found in D.C. Area

Inside the Hunt for a Serial Killer Who Dumped 6 Girls' Bodies Along Roads Around Washington, D.C.

A Family Shattered: Mom of Missing Kevin Collins, 10, Still Thinks of Him Decades After He Vanished

What Happened to 10-Year-Old Kevin Collins, Who Vanished from a Bus Stop in 1984?

latest court news

Cardi B's Dramatic Feathered Court Look Is Something Only Cardi B Could Wear to Court

The "Money" rapper has been indicted for allegedly ordering an assault on two bartenders in Queens last year

All Crime

Wis. Man Guilty of Killing 3 Girl Scouts and Mom in Hit-and-Run as They Picked up Trash Along Road

Nev. Wife Allegedly Stabbed Husband to Death in Front of Kids, Told Paramedics 'I Am the Devil'

Sheriff’s Deputy Allegedly Read Online Obituaries to Rob Homes of Families Attending Funerals

Ala. Woman Is Found Slain in Woods After 911 Call by Kidnapped Woman Led Police to Her Body

A Young Life Tragically Taken: Slain Barnard Student ‘Already Was Making the World a Better Place’

Georgia Woman Killed After Tire Flies Off Truck and Hits Her as She Walked Her Dog

Girl, 16, Staged Terrifying Kidnapping Caught on Surveillance Footage: Police Sources

Dad Gets 8 Years for Fatally Punching Man Who Tried to Break into Daughter’s Public-Bathroom Stall

Detective Says 'Everything Possible Right Now' in Disappearance of Texas Mom, Infant Daughter

Girl, 16, Is Found Alive After Being Kidnapped by 4 Men in N.Y.C. While Walking with Her Mother

'Beautiful, Loving' Chicago Girl, 16, Fatally Shot Walking Home from Work

California 'Tool Box Killer' Who Raped, Tortured and Murdered 5 Teenage Girls Dies in Prison

Okla. Cheerleading Coach Admits to Having Sex with 2 Teen Students

Teen Sought in Connection with Tessa Majors' Stabbing Is on the Run in N.Y.C.

11 People Injured After 2 Shoplifters Crash Van Into Seattle Store

Calif. Newlywed Beaten to Death at His Wedding Reception Hours After Saying 'I Do'

Thieves Reportedly Steal $67 Million in Jewelry From Home of British Heiress Near Kensington Palace

Surveillance Cam Shows N.C. Officer Body-Slamming Sixth-Grader and Dragging Him Down the Hall

14-Year-Old San Francisco Girl Found Strangled in 1976 Is Identified -- After 43 Years

Texas Pastor Who Volunteered at Local School Is Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Chris Watts Agrees to Pay $6 Million in Civil Suit to His Murdered Wife’s Family

Florida Brother, 6, and Sister, 5, Vanish While Playing in Front Yard, and AMBER Alert is Issued

'Beautiful, Loving' Mother and 2-Week-Old Baby Go Missing in Texas as Fiancé Pleads for Safe Return

Sandy Hook Mom on Fighting for Change: 'I Made a Promise to My Son to Honor His Legacy'

LAPD Officer Charged After Body-Cam Footage Allegedly Showed Him Fondling Dead Woman's Breasts

