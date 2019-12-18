Domino's Pizza Delivery Woman Is Found Dead Days After Vanishing at Work: 'Someone Took Her'
Hilerca "Latrice" Dortch, 31, was the mother of an 8-year-old boyRead More
Cable Installer Accused of Murdering Texas Grandmother Who Didn’t Show up For Christmas Party
Roy James Holden Jr. is accused of murdering 83-year-old Betty ThomasRead More
Wis. Teen Faces Life in Prison for Killing Man Who Allegedly Raped Her and Sold Her for Sex
Chrystul Kizer, 19, is charged with killing Randall Volar III, 34, who was under investigation for sexually abusing and trafficking underage girlsRead More
Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced to Two Years in Prison After Testifying Against Former Gang
Despite copping to being a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and pleading guilty to nine felonies, the rapper will remain in prison for the majority of 2020Read More
Former Miss Kentucky Admits Sending Nude Photos to Teen Boy: 'I Messed Up Big Time'
Ramsey Carpenter-Bearse, 29, faces up to two years in prisonRead More
From Housewives to the Big House and Back Again: Teresa & Joe Giudice's Emotional Journey to Separation
From Housewives to the Big House and Back Again: Teresa & Joe Giudice's Emotional Journey to Separation
With their separation news out, here's a look back at the couple's personal and legal ups and downsRead More