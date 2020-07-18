Gwyneth Paltrow and Her 16-Year-Old Daughter Apple Are Twinning in Summertime Selfie

Gwyneth Paltrow is spending quality time with her daughter Apple this summer.

The actress and Goop founder, 47, shared a selfie of her lounging with 16-year-old Apple, captioning the sweet photo “Summer with my 🍎.”

In May, Paltrow, who shares Apple with ex-husband Chris Martin, celebrated her daughter’s 16th birthday with a beautiful tribute on social media.

"I can't believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl," Paltrow wrote alongside the photos on Instagram. "You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor. I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades."

Paltrow, who is also mom to 14-year-old son Moses, added, "I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times."

Paltrow also recognized that due to current stay-at-home orders in Los Angeles amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Apple's birthday celebrations didn't happen as planned, something the teenager was taking in stride.

"I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything. 💝," the mom of two said.

Paltrow has been spending a lot of time with both her daughter Apple and son Moses, who also celebrated a "quarantine" birthday last month.

During a February visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Paltrow shared that her children are mindful of having famous parents.