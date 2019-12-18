Royals

Get the latest royals news and features from PEOPLE.com, including breaking news and style updates about Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and all the royal babies.

latest news

See Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Surprising Family Christmas Card — the Kids Are on a Motorcycle!

The Cambridges featured a fun prop in this year's holiday card: a vintage bike!
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco Play Santa Claus at Children's Christmas Party

The tradition dates back to the 1950s, when Princess Grace invited underprivileged children to the palace
Royal Carpool! Kate and William Drive George, Charlotte and Louis Home from Queen’s Palace Party

Next week, the family of five will travel to Norfolk for Christmas with the Queen!
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Look After Each Other': 'It's an Old-Fashioned Marriage'

William's intense side is balanced by Kate's unwavering poise and calm, making her a strong partner
Prince Oscar of Sweden Shows Off Royal Handshake While Receiving Christmas Trees at Palace

Students from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences have been presenting the palace with the evergreens every year since the 1960s
Why Did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Skip the Queen's Annual Christmas Lunch?

The royals gather for a Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace before the Queen leaves to spend the holiday at Sandringham
everything meghan

The Brand Behind the Lip Balm Meghan Markle Once Raved About Has So Many Holiday Sets on Sale Right Now

They’ll arrive by December 24 if you order now
How to Recreate Meghan Markle's Bouncy Royal Waves with Celebrity Hairstylist Christopher Naselli

Christopher Naselli demonstrates how to achieve royal-worthy curls!
People Now: How Taylor Swift Is Promoting Girl Power as She Celebrates Her 30th Birthday  - Watch the Full Episode

Meghan Markle Sends Surprise Thank You Note to American Fan for Her 'Generous Words of Support'

From Archie to Andrew: The Top 10 Moments of an Incredible Royal Year

You Won't Believe These Celebrity Look-alikes!

harry & meghan's royal baby

See the Top 10 Royal Moments of the Decade: Weddings, Royal Babies and a Family Member Who 'Quit'

Three weddings, four royal babies and a royal family member who "quit" — the past decade has been full of ups and downs for the royal family.

All Royals

Prince Andrew Arrives at Queen’s Christmas Lunch After Quitting Public Duties Amid Epstein Scandal

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Join Kate and William at the Queen's Christmas Lunch!

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are a 'Great Double Act' as They Prepare for the Throne

Royal Baby Alert! Bhutan's King and Queen Are Expecting Their Second Child

Are Prince George and Princess Charlotte Making Their Royal Christmas Walk Debut This Year?

A Very Royal Christmas! Royal Families from Around the World Share Their 2019 Holiday Cards

Kate Middleton Says Prince William Used to Make This Dish in College to ‘Impress Me’

Prince William Just Revealed What Prince George Asked Santa for Christmas

Kate Middleton Reveals Prince Louis Loves to Eat This Surprising Vegetable: It's 'a Massive Favorite'

Prince William Says George and Charlotte Ask Him About Homeless People They See on Way to School

Princess Beatrice Calls Ellie Goulding Her 'Dearest Friend' in Heartfelt Poem Over Text

Kate Middleton Reveals One of Prince Louis’ First Words — Which Was Inspired by Her Cookbooks!

The Crown: Did the Royal Family Intervene in Prince Charles and Camilla's Relationship in the '70s?

Buckingham Palace Shares Festive Time-Lapse Video of Christmas Tree Decorating

Sarah Ferguson Speaks out About Prince Andrew Amid Epstein Scandal: 'It’s Incredibly Difficult'

Princess Isabella of Denmark Shows Some Serious Side-Eye in Royal Photo Christmas Photo

Queen Elizabeth Sparks Jewelry Mystery With Previously Unseen Emerald Necklace

Camilla Hosts Children for Royal Christmas Party — Including an Appearance from Real Reindeer!

Kate Middleton Channels Fellow Royal Grace Kelly at Palace Party — See the Side-by-Side Pics!

Party at the Palace! Monaco's Royal Twins Celebrate 5th Birthday with Smurf-Themed Bash

Royal Job Alert! There's an Opening at Buckingham Palace to Help with the Queen's Social Media

Sarah Ferguson Relates to Meghan Markle: 'I Have Been in Meghan's Shoes, and I Still Am'

All About Kate Middleton's Sash and Medals Worn at Buckingham Palace Reception

Kate Middleton Sparkles in Tiara For Queen Elizabeth's Magnificent Palace Party

Princess Diana's 'John Travolta Dress' Is Going Back to the Palace After Failing to Sell at Auction

