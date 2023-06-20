Drew Barrymore Taking Summer 'Social Media Break' to 'Go on Some Adventures': 'Healthy for the Soul'

"Go out and have the summer of your life," the talk show host urged her followers after sharing the news on Instagram

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 20, 2023 01:31PM EDT
Drew Barrymore at the TIME100 Gala held at Frederick P. Rose Hall on April 26, 2023 in New York City
Drew Barrymore. Photo:

Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty

Drew Barrymore is logging off for the summer!

The 48-year-old actress is embarking on a social media cleanse — something she said she used to do "all the time."

There are a few more episodes of The Drew Barrymore Show's third season set to air this month, but the host said that she’s steering clear of social media until season 4 hits the airwaves next fall in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Last carousel for the summer,” the actress announced in the post — a selection of content including everything from a throwback photo of the actress to a video of a dog being cuddled by strangers.

Barrymore thanked fans for making her Instagram feed a “loving place” and “safe space like on [her] show.” “It’s just very humorous and kind,” the actress wrote in the caption. “My two favorite things in this life.”

The talk show host’s explanation for her upcoming online absence? “It’s so healthy for the soul.”

In the carousel — which also included the quote “It’s ok to disconnect for a while” — she wrote, “I’m going to go on some adventures. See what I find. No matter what I discover and stumble upon in this world … I do love sharing it. And I feel so lucky that we all can all be connected.”

“Thank you to anyone who gives me space in their field,” the Wedding Singer actress continued. “Ok. Now go out and have the summer of your life.”

Barrymore, whose online antics has gifted the Internet with several viral moments — like when she told her fans not to “miss the opportunity” to run outside the rain and shared her controversial “pizza salad recipe” on TikTok — also offered a preview of what she will be up to in her absence.

The 50 First Dates actress said she will continue working on the next issue of her magazine, Drew Magazine, as she urged her fans to follow the outlet for a “summer happy place” on her Instagram Story.

“I’ll see you in the fall for [The Drew Barrymore Show] season 4!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” the star finished her post.

