WATCH: Gwyneth Paltrow Is Listing Her Guest House on Airbnb — and Giving a Full Tour!

Anyone who has dreamed of living in the home of an A-list star, here’s your chance!

On Tuesday, Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, revealed that she’s partnered with Airbnb to invite one special traveler to have an exclusive stay at her Montecito, Calif. guest house. The Goop founder opened up about her inspiration for offering up the stay in an Instagram video that also included a full tour of the property.

“Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented," she wrote alongside te clip. "@airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guesthouse for a night,”

In a video shared by the Iron Man actress, she welcomed viewers into her Santa Barbara County property for a walk-through of the premises.

In the video above, the Oscar winner happily explained what perks in the home might be especially interesting to her guest — including a fully outfitted kitchen for professionally crafted meals with her and her husband Brad Falchuk, a wine cellar, and a pool nestled in nature with breathtaking views.

“While we may begin as strangers, I hope we’ll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal. Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you’ll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay," she wrote in her post.

The listing will be available to request to book on Tuesday August 15 at 10am PST at airbnb.com/goop for a one-night stay on Saturday, September 9th.

The hosting gig comes at a great time for Paltrow, who opened up to PEOPLE about her empty nest syndrome last year after her daughter, Apple Blythe Martin — whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin — left for college.

"I was sick to my stomach," the goop founder said at the time. "It was horrible. It was truly horrifying. I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears."

While speaking with PEOPLE during the Gwyneth Paltrow x Copper Fit Feel the Fit Press Day in Santa Monica, she noted that although she missed her daughter dearly, she was coping with the transition. "She came home for October break just last weekend, so that was amazing. I see her, but not as much as I'd like. I'd like to see her every day, but I'm so happy for her. She's doing great."



Paltrow also shares son Moses, 17, with the Coldplay frontman.



Paltrow isn’t the only star to collaborate with Airbnb as of late. The home sharing site also recently teamed up with a potentially even bigger name: Barbie! (And Ken.) In honor of the new Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie movie which was released on July 21, they re-listed a pink Malibu mansion modeled after the iconic doll’s dream house.

The private pink residence, complete with a disco dance floor, a roller rink, a gym, a bar and an infinity pool, was originally available for renting in 2019, but last month, Airbnb execs offered a chance for free stays for Barbie fans “because Ken couldn’t figure out how to put a price on Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse – after all, Ken’s thing is beach, not math!” a press release stated.



The Malibu Dream House even welcomed celebrities like John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and their kids for a stay. “Spent the night at Ken’s!!! @airbnb,” Teigen, 37, captioned an Instagram carousel of her family’s time at the pink palace.