Human Interest

Amazon's Alexa Can Help Change Subject of Conversation During Christmas Arguments
Fun debate questions and thoughtful responses are set up on the virtual assistant to lighten the mood if a heated holiday conversation occursRead More
Girl, 14, Beats Aggressive Stage 4 Cancer Just Before Christmas After 18-Month Battle
Chloe Cress was diagnosed with a massive tumor near her heart last yearRead More
Millionaire, 27, Hiring Personal Photographer to Travel & Take Instagram Photos of Him for $55K
Matthew Lepre said the full-time gig does not require any experienceRead More
Students with Disabilities Walk Their Teacher Down the Aisle at Her Wedding: They're 'My Babies'
"Since I don't have any kids of my own, I call these three my babies," teacher Colleen Powell saidRead More
9-Year-Old Oklahoma Boy Cries Tears of Joy After Undergoing Final Chemotherapy Treatment
The boy was diagnosed with cancer when he was six years oldRead More
Pizza Hut Apologizes After Special Needs Students Allegedly Told to Rush for ‘Regular’ Customers
A spokesperson for the restaurant said the local franchisee was in contact with the school principal and superintendent to apologizeRead More