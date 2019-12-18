Human Interest

Amazon's Alexa Can Help Change Subject of Conversation During Christmas Arguments

Fun debate questions and thoughtful responses are set up on the virtual assistant to lighten the mood if a heated holiday conversation occurs
Girl, 14, Beats Aggressive Stage 4 Cancer Just Before Christmas After 18-Month Battle

Chloe Cress was diagnosed with a massive tumor near her heart last year
Millionaire, 27, Hiring Personal Photographer to Travel & Take Instagram Photos of Him for $55K

Matthew Lepre said the full-time gig does not require any experience
Students with Disabilities Walk Their Teacher Down the Aisle at Her Wedding: They're 'My Babies'

"Since I don't have any kids of my own, I call these three my babies," teacher Colleen Powell said
9-Year-Old Oklahoma Boy Cries Tears of Joy After Undergoing Final Chemotherapy Treatment

The boy was diagnosed with cancer when he was six years old
Pizza Hut Apologizes After Special Needs Students Allegedly Told to Rush for ‘Regular’ Customers

A spokesperson for the restaurant said the local franchisee was in contact with the school principal and superintendent to apologize
Experts Think They've Discovered Mass Gravesite from 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre in Oklahoma

Women Will Have to Wait Another 257 Years Before the Pay Gap Closes, Report Says

'Christmas Miracle': Missing Florida Brother and Sister Found Safe in Swampy Shelter

A Lucky Ohio Resident Just Won a $372 Mega Millions Jackpot

Baby Orangutan to Return to Wild After Being Found Drugged in Smuggler's Luggage in March

Service Dog Has Adorable Encounter with Dug from Up at Walt Disney World

California Man's Dog and Bear Go Nose to Nose Through Car's Windshield: 'It Was Completely Unexpected'

Powerful Photo Shows Black Medical Students Standing on Former Slave Plantation in White Coats

Missouri High Schoolers Fly Confederate Flag in Cafeteria After Classmates Hand Out Pride Flags

Tennessee Boy, 7, Dies After He’s Hit by Truck Driven By His Father During Christmas Parade

Mom's Massive Cutout of Herself Stops Toddler from Crying When She Leaves the Room

Utah Snowboarder Dies in Avalanche That He Unintentionally Triggered

Dad Hilariously Surprises Daughter at Airport in Different Costumes with Silly Pick-Up Signs

Group of Friends Drives 2 Hours to Deliver Christmas Cards to Stranger Dying of Terminal Cancer

Forrest Gump Actor Gary Sinise Treats 1K Gold Star Children to Free Disney World Vacation

Person Found Dead in Port-a-Potty at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium Days After Ravens-Jets Game

History Made at Miss World! Black Women Are Now the Reigning Queens of the Top 5 Beauty Pageants

Couple Gets Engaged at Schitt's Creek Pop-Up After Being Inspired by Dan Levy's On-Screen Love

Body of 6-Year-Old Girl Swept Away in Arizona Flood Waters Found After Weeks-Long Search

Runner Who Slapped Reporter's Backside on Live TV Arrested for Sexual Battery

Duo Who Answer Hundreds of Letters to Santa Mistakenly Sent to Them Reveal This Year's Are Different

Current Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA Reflect on a Time 'We Literally Could Not Win'

College Professor, 69, Goes Viral for Zany Physics Demonstrations — Including Walking on Glass!

‘Miracle’ Newborn Survives Being Thrown From Family’s SUV During Crash

Teen with Autism Speaks for the First Time Ever After Seeing Neighbor's Christmas Light Display

Family of 4 with Chicago Roots Killed in New Zealand Volcano Eruption

9 Pieces of Friday the 13th Trivia to Help You Through this Accursed Day

‘Secret Santa’ Pays Off $45K in Layaway Balances at Alabama Walmart: ‘I’m Extremely Blessed’

Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Street in Phoenix, Arizona and It Was All Caught on Camera

Florida School Bus Evacuated Over 'Hazardous Materials' — But It Turns Out to Be Axe Body Spray

2-Year-Old Boy Struck and Killed by NYC Subway Train After Slipping Away from Mother on Platform

South Carolina Boy, 5, Dies After 'Tragic' Accident Involving Christmas Parade Float

