Zooey Deschanel Had a Ghostly Encounter in New Orleans: 'I Was Like, Get Me the Hell out of Here' (Exclusive) The actress, who stars in the third and final season of the apple TV+ series 'Physical', spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing

Zooey Deschanel might be a little afraid of ghosts. Deschanel, 43, admitted she once got a little spooked while in New Orleans. "I don't want to get mixed up with any ghosts," she shared on June 26 before the SAG-AFTRA strike. "We stayed in a house and it was, like, lights flickering, TVs turning on and off, noises from the attic. I was like, 'Get me the hell out of here.'" The actress and mom to daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6 — who currently stars in the third and final season of the Apple TV+ series Physical — spoke exclusively to PEOPLE for One Last Thing: Last Time I DancedWhen my son graduated from preschool, they had a little party. He loves to breakdance; I did other moves. I have no idea where he picked it up. He actually requested the Beastie Boys. Last Moment of Self-CareI did a sheet mask on Saturday. Actually doing things that seem normal, like drinking water and eating an actual meal that's not a protein bar, is self-care. When you're a parent, it feels like everything is. Last ObsessionI mean, Vanderpump Rules. I'm a big Real Housewives fan — Beverly Hills. [I'm a] hometown girl. I wasn't even a Vanderpump person, but this season was so great that I became one. Last Fashion DisasterBack in the day it was low-waisted jeans. They never looked good on me, even when I was 20. They didn't even have high-waisted then, just jeans with a 1-inch rise. If they come back, I just won't wear jeans.

Physical is now streaming on Apple TV+.