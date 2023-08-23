Zooey Deschanel and Fiancé Jonathan Scott Lunch with Friends and Family in Los Angeles

Zooey Deschanel and fiancé Jonathan Scott are enjoying some quality time together.

The newly engaged couple was seen leaving Nobu Malibu on Tuesday after having lunch with a group of friends including Scott's twin brother Drew Scott.

The Elf actress wore a large straw hat for the event, which she teamed with white flared pants, a cropped blue jacket and a striped Breton top.



On Aug. 14, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Scott proposed to his longtime girlfriend on a special trip to Scotland, with Deschanel's two children — daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6 — playing a special role in the proposal.

The country holds a special place in Scott's heart and he and his famous twin weave in their culture whenever possible — for Drew Scott’s 2018 wedding, both brothers wore kilts.

Alongside this, the couple also shared the happy news in a joint social media post captioned "Forever starts now."



Zoey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attend a premiere dinner at Casita Hollywood. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Warner Bros. Discovery

Shortly after Deschanel and Scott's social media engagement reveal, the couple posted snaps from their summer travels in Paris.

“Amour de ma vie ❤️” they captioned a joint Instagram post of them smiling for a picture in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. A second upload saw the two donning shades while posing for a selfie.

Deschanel and Scott first met during an August 2019 episode of Carpool Karaoke, where they were joined by the bride-to-be's sister, Bones actress Emily Deschanel.

"They were all talented and spontaneous and they had a really fun time shooting the show," a source told PEOPLE at the time about how the group interacted after James Corden’s cameras stopped rolling. "They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it."

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott. Jonathan Scott Instagram

In April 2020, Scott reflected on his introduction to Deschanel while appearing as a guest on his brother Scott's At Home podcast with wife Linda Phan where he confessed he was "flirting so hard" with The Happening actress "the show's producer had to cut a bunch of it out."

He also joked that he wasn’t as smooth as he thought, adding "I thought I was playing it cool!"



In October 2019, just months after they met, the two made their relationship Instagram official by sharing the same group image from an outing at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights.

“Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks. @unistudios @horrornights#UniversalHHN,” Deschanel captioned her Instagram post, in which her then Property Brothers held her in his arms.

“So much fun last night. That high pitched scream totally wasn’t me! 😳 @UniStudios@HorrorNights #UniversalHHN,” Scott captioned his same photo. “Also happy to report….nobody got punched!”



Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott engagement announcement. Jonathan Scott Instagram ; Zooey Deschanel Instagram

Both Deschanel and Scott have experienced their fair share of relationship ups and downs.

In 2019 Deschanel split from her husband Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares Elsie and Charlie, after four years together. Prior to this she was married to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012.

Scott was also married to flight coordinator Kelsy Ully from 2007 to 2010. He also split from longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov before linking up with Deschanel.