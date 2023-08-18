Zooey Deschanel and Fiancé Jonathan Scott Visit Paris After Engagement: ‘Love of My Life’

Newly engaged couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are in the city of love.

On Thursday, Scott, 45, shared a series of romantic snapshots of the pair in Paris just days after they got engaged.

“Amour de ma vie ❤️,” the Property Brothers host captioned the post, which translates to “Love of my life,” in English.

In the first photo, the duo is seen smiling as they pose in front of the French capital’s iconic Eiffel Tower, with actress Deschanel, 43, sporting a blue leather jacket and boater hat. In the second picture, the couple snapped a smiling selfie in another part of the city and donned sunglasses.



Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel visit Paris after their engagement. Jonathan Scott Instagram

Deschanel and Scott’s romantic getaway comes after they announced their engagement on Monday after four years of dating.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Scott had popped the question the day before during a family trip to Scotland. Deschanel's two children — daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6 — also played a special role in the proposal.

The New Girl alum also revealed their happy news in a post on Instagram. In the photo, the duo posed in front of a stone castle and Deschanel showed off her unique engagement ring featuring clear, pink and purple stones in a flower pattern.

“Forever starts now!!! 🥰♾️🥰,” Deschanel captioned the post.

Jonathan Scott and Zoeey Deschanel. Jonathan Scott Instagram

“CONGRATS!!!!” wrote her New Girl costar Jake Johnson in the comments section, while their other costar Hannah Simone added, “I LOVE YOU!! This is so wonderful 🇨🇦 ❤️.”

Plenty of other famous faces also offered their well wishes, with Courtney Cox writing, “That’s so exciting! Congratulations !!!❤️❤️❤️.” Mindy Kaling added, “Omg!!! So amazing Zooey! Congrats!! ❤️.”

Deschanel and Scott first met back in August 2019 while they were filming an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke with their famous siblings: Zooey's sister, Bones actress Emily Deschanel, and Jonathan's twin and HGTV costar, Drew Scott.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Drew, 45, also commented on the couple’s Instagram post, writing, “This makes me so happy❤️❤️.”

Deschanel split from her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik in 2019 and the pair continue to co-parent their two children together.