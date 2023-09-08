Zooey Deschanel Sweet Vacation Photos with Fiancé Jonathan Scott and Her Kids on Their Engagement Trip

The 'Property Brothers' star proposed to the 'New Girl' alum last month in Scotland

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 02:56PM EDT
Zooey Deschanel Shares Sweet Photos with Fiance Jonathan Scott and Her Kids on Europe Trip Where They Got Engaged
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel. Photo:

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

Zooey Deschanel is sharing a look inside the European family vacation where she got engaged to Jonathan Scott!

On Thursday, the New Girl alum, 43, posted several snaps from the August trip, including sweet snaps of her two children — daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6 — in an Instagram post that was simply captioned: “Europe things.”

The couple of four years got engaged in Scotland (Scott's ancestral home) before jetting off to Paris, where they hit all the tourist hotspots.

Zooey Deschanel Shares Sweet Photos with Fiance Jonathan Scott and Her Kids on Europe Trip Where They Got Engaged
A photo of Zooey Deschanel's daughter Elsie soaking in her surroundings during a family trip to Europe.

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

The first image in the carousel (top) featured a smiling selfie of the newly engaged couple in a Parisian garden wearing sunglasses, plus a cute sun hat for Deschanel. 

Three of the pictures include Deschanel’s children taking in the sights during the trip. Elsie can be seen from the back taking in a massive historic hall featuring suits of armor behind its velvet ropes.

Another shows both Elsie and Charlie taking in the city views and a lake beyond from a stone lookout. And a third captures the two clearly over their mom and soon-to-be-step-dad's sightseeing agenda, lying down together on a bench in a museum.

Zooey Deschanel Shares Sweet Photos with Fiance Jonathan Scott and Her Kids on Europe Trip Where They Got Engaged
Zooey Deschanel's kids Elsie and Charlie taking in the view during the family's European trip.

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

PEOPLE confirmed the Physical star and the Property Brothers host’s engagement that happened on Aug. 13. Scott, 45, proposed to Deschanel during a visit trip to Scotland with Elsie and Charlie playing a role in that special occasion. Of course, Deschanel answered "Yes!"

Zooey Deschanel Shares Sweet Photos with Fiance Jonathan Scott and Her Kids on Europe Trip Where They Got Engaged
A picture of Zooey Deschanel's kids Charlie and Elsie during their trip to Europe.

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

The pair also announced the engagement via an Instagram post from Aug. 14 that featured the actress and her fiancé posing in front of a stone castle with Deschanel sporting an engagement ring. “Forever starts now!!! 🥰♾️🥰,” per the post’s caption. 

Popping the question in Scotland is special for Scott, who has frequently referenced his heritage for important moments in his life. For instance, he and his twin brother and HGTV costar Drew Scott wore kilts for Drew’s wedding ceremony in 2018. 

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel engagement announcement

Jonathan Scott Instagram ; Zooey Deschanel Instagram

Following the couple’s engagement in Scotland, Scott shared his own photos via Instagram on Aug. 17 of the couple spending time in Paris. One of the snaps showed the two with the Eiffel Tower in the background, accompanied by the caption “Amour de ma vie ❤️,” translated in English as “Love of my life.”

Deschanel and Scott first met in August 2019 while filming James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. In October of that year, the two made their relationship Instagram official after going on a double date with Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. In 2020, Deschanel appeared on the Scott brothers HGTV show Celebrity IOU

Zooey Deschanel and Fiance Jonathan Scott Visit Paris

Jonathan Scott Instagram

A source told PEOPLE in 2019 about the couple’s chemistry: "He makes her laugh and he's so sweet to her," adding that "they bonded over a shared love of music." 

Deschanel was previously married twice, first to Death Cab for Cutie singer Ben Gibbard from 2009 to 2012. Her subsequent marriage to Jacob Pechenik lasted four years and both of them are parents to Elsie and Charlie. Scott’s previous marriage was to Kelsy Ully, a flight coordinator, from 2007 to 2010.

Last month, Scott marked the fourth anniversary of his relationship with Deschanel, posting on Instagram: "500 days of @zooeydeschanel …actually it’s been a lot more, but who’s counting anyway? 😆 4 years really flies by. Happy anniversary baby!!! 🥰."

