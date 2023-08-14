Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Are Engaged! 'Forever Starts Now' (Exclusive)

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are engaged!

The Physical actress and Property Brothers host are ready to wed, after four years of dating.

Scott popped the question on Sunday during a family trip to Scotland, PEOPLE exclusively confirms. Deschanel's two children — daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6 — played a role in the special moment. Everyone was overjoyed and Deschanel, of course, said "Yes!"

In a photo shared with PEOPLE, the couple are seen posing in front of the rugged Scottish scenery at the foot of a stone castle and smiling. Deschanel holds up her hand adorned with her incredibly unique ring, set with clear, pink and purple stones in a flower pattern.

The couple also announced the news in a joint post on their Instagram accounts on Monday afternoon. "Forever starts now" read the simple caption, which was accompanied by some smiling heart emojis and an infinity symbol.

Courtesy Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

Proposing in Scotland holds a special significance for Jonathan, who has often incorporated his heritage into key moments in his life. At his brother Drew's 2018 wedding, for example both men wore kilts for the ceremony. (The twins' father, Jim, emigrated from the country to Canada as a teen.)

Jonathan Scott/Instagram

Jonathan first met Zooey, who also stars in MAX's What Am I Eating?, in August 2019 while filming an episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke with their famous siblings: Jonathan's twin and HGTV costar, Drew, and Zooey's sister, Bones actress Emily Deschanel.

The group of four went out to sing karaoke together in L.A. on their own soon after, a source told PEOPLE at the time. "They were all talented and spontaneous and they had a really fun time shooting the show," the source said. "They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it."

On an April 2020 episode of Drew and his wife Linda Phan's podcast At Home, Jonathan admitted he was "flirting so hard" with Zooey the day they met, "the show's producer had to cut a bunch of it out." He jokes, "I thought I was playing it cool."

The pair were first spotted holding hands while out for a dinner date in September 2019, and they confirmed their relationship that same month when they attended a taping of Dancing with the Stars and shared a kiss while sitting front row.

ABC/Eric McCandless

They made things Instagram official in October during a double date at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights with Drew and Linda. Zooey shared a group shot from the spooky outing with some of the theme park's "scare actors" in which Jonathan is holding her in his arms.

Later that month, Zooey was a guest at a major Scott family event: the over-the-top Las Vegas wedding of Drew and Jonathan's older brother J.D. to makeup artist Annalee Belle. Guests were asked to wear movie-themed costumes to the Halloween ceremony. Jonathan and Zooey dressed as Batman and Catwoman.



Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel attend brother J.D. Scott's wedding. Dennys Ilic

The couple strengthened their bond even further while quarantining together throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, passing the time with music, games and fun with fans on social media.

"He makes her laugh and he's so sweet to her," a source told PEOPLE, adding that "they bonded over a shared love of music." Zooey performs alongside singer M. Ward as the duo She & Him, and Jonathan has released several songs with Drew.

In December 2020, Zooey made her HGTV debut on Jonathan and Drew's hit show Celebrity IOU. Appearing in the premiere for Season 2, the actress joined forces with the handy twins to surprise her best friend with a life-changing home renovation.

In August 2022, the couple celebrated their three-year anniversary together at the Magic Castle clubhouse in Los Angeles, one of their favorite hangouts.

"Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it's already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life. @zooeydeschanel you make everything better 🥰," Jonathan wrote alongside a series of pictures to honor the special day.

For her own post, Zooey wrote, "I got the best one 🥰🥰🥰 most wonderful three years ever."



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



The couple hit another major milestone when they purchased their five-bedroom dream home together in June 2020. After two years of hands-on renovations for the historic L.A. property, Jonathan and Zooey unveiled their finished abode, dubbed Park House, in a June 2022 cover story for the brothers' magazine Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

Zooey recalled her first time seeing the 1938 home: "As soon as we pulled into the driveway, we knew this house was special. This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally." The remodeled home serves as home base for the couple and Zooey's two children.

Zooey and Jonathan had both had their ups and downs in love before they met.

Zooey announced she had split from her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares Elsie and Charlie, in 2019, and their divorce was finalized in May 2020. Before that Zooey was married to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. The pair wed in 2009 and filed for divorce in 2012.

Jonathan was also previously married, to Kelsy Ully, a flight coordinator. The former couple wed in 2007 and split in 2010. He had been single for nearly a year and a half before linking up with Zooey, having split from longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov, a producer at the Scott brothers' production company, in April 2018.