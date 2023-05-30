Zooey Deschanel Is Practically Unrecognizable in Blonde Wig — with No Bangs!

Who's that girl?



Zooey Deschanel just shocked the world with her latest Instagram post. On Tuesday, the New Girl star, 43, shared two photos with her 7.6 million followers, debuting an out-of-character hairstyle that has everyone seeing a "new girl."



In the two-part Instagram carousel, Deschanel started with a mirror selfie of herself where she is wearing a black puffer jacket, electric blue top and white pants, showing off a change that shocked us all: a voluminous wavy blonde wig — with no bangs — in a middle part with the roots just slightly darker than the rest of her strands.



She followed that photo with another of herself in a makeup room; this time changed into tie-dye sweatpants.



Immediately fans and friends took to the comment section to talk about the look.

Ellen contributor and influencer Kalen Allen wrote, "This is eating it up!" Numerous fans made New Girl jokes with comments like, "Who's that girl?" One fan hilariously wrote that her TV persona "got Karenfied," and actor Melanie Lynskey wrote, "HANG ON you are 100% stunning in this look!!"



Deschanel captioned the post, "Who's she?" but fans are still wondering, what's the project?



This post comes on the heels of Deschanel's new reality show, What Am I Eating?

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

The MAX original series sees the Elf star answer everyone's burning questions about food. Throughout the six-episode show, Deschanel aims to set the record straight on misconceptions about food.



"I'm Zooey Deschanel, and I'm on a mission to debunk some of the worst myths about food," she says in the trailer.



As the trailer shows several types of oils and veggies, Deschanel asks a series of thought-provoking questions. "What if all the stories we heard about fats are based on a lie?" and "I want to know which oils to use for which purpose — is organic actually worth it?"



Throughout the show, which is now available for streaming, she works with experts to uncover answers to all of the most burning questions people have about what to put in their bodies.