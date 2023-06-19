Zooey Deschanel Celebrates Jonathan Scott as Her Kids' Stepdad on Father's Day: 'Blessed'

Zooey Deschanel is showing her appreciation for Jonathan Scott and all of the dads in her life.

The actress, 43, celebrated her longtime boyfriend, 45, on Father's Day, alongside all the other dads that support her and her two kids: 6-year-old son Charlie and 7-year-old daughter Elsie.

"As a mom in a co-parenting family I am just so grateful for the dads in mine and my kids’ lives! From Daddy(Jacob), to Bonus Daddy (big-dad jonathan), Papa(Caleb)and Grandpa Jim. We are blessed with amazing father figures," she wrote.

"Happy Father’s Day to all who father and nurture and mentor today! Hope you feel celebrated 🩶🩵."

The photos show special moments between her kids and each of the men, including a group shot where she and Scott pose with the two little ones and their dad, Jacob Pechenik.

Jonathan also shared his own feelings on the occasion on his own Instagram, writing, "Being a bonus dad has been one of my greatest accomplishments and adventures so far. Thank you Dad for the advice over the years and #HappyFathersDay to all the father figures out there. ❤️"



In a snippet of a special Father's Day interview on their website shared with PEOPLE, the Property Brothers star said it was a "struggle" determining what his stepkids would call him.

"They have their dad and they have a great relationship with him, so he’s daddy. I couldn’t say papa because that’s what they call their grandpa — though at one point we tried to change the narrative and get them to call me papa instead, but they weren’t having it," he explained.

"Eventually, they came up with 'my Jonathan,' So, whenever they tell a story they say, 'There’s daddy, there’s mommy, and he’s my Jonathan.'"

The HGTV star recently spoke to ET about life as a stepdad, saying, "Zooey also has the greatest conflict resolution skills of anyone I've ever known. She's incredible. Our communication keeps everything together."

"The kids' dad is a great dad. We have an amazing relationship there as well," Scott told ET of Pechenik. "I love it when the kids draw photos. They draw Mommy and Daddy and Jonathan. It's really sweet."