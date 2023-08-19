Zooey Deschanel Wears These Pink Beats Headphones When She Wants to ‘Chill Out,’ and Now They're on Sale at Amazon

Zooey Deschanel always knows how to make us laugh. Case in point: A recent Instagram video she posted, revealing how she “chills out” by blocking out the noise with a popular pair of headphones.

The Physical actress, who is newly engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Jonathan Scott, put on the rose gold Beats headphones at one point in the video. “When I want to chill out, I put my headphones on, close my eyes, and I just put on some relaxing music,” she jokingly said to the camera as loud heavy metal plays in the clip.

Her exact Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones have more than 54,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, and they’re currently 35 percent off. Translation: They’ll only cost you $129 if you act fast.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Rose Gold, $129 (Save 35%)

These high-performance headphones are one of the latest models from the brand, and they offer up to 40 hours of battery life, a built-in microphone, super comfortable, cushioned ear cups, and a convenient foldable design. This model also includes the Apple W1 chip, which provides Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity, ensuring a reliable and stable wireless connection. Plus, they charge quickly — just five minutes of charging will give you three full hours of playback.

One shopper, who said the Beats headphones “left a lasting impression” on them, enthused: “From their sleek design to [their] impressive sound quality and long-lasting battery life, these headphones have become my constant companion for both daily commutes and intense workout sessions.”

Another reviewer took the time to write out a six paragraph review, praising all the features. They concluded by saying, “These headphones are a worthwhile investment for those seeking convenience, style, and impressive sound quality.”

We don’t know how long this deal lasts, so don't miss your chance to scoop up Zooey Deschanel’s on-sale Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones while you still can.

