Footage from Thai Zoo Shows Sun Bears Standing Up Like Chinese Zoo Bears Accused of Being Human

While in the upright position, the sun bear at the Tha Lat Open Zoo in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand, appears to wave and nod at guests

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 12, 2023 08:33PM EDT

A video showing a Malayan sun bear standing upright in a Thai zoo recalls the stance of the Chinese zoo bears recently accused of being humans dressed in costumes

The footage distributed by the Associated Press shows a sun bear standing on its hind legs at the Tha Lat Open Zoo in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Thailand. 

In the clip, while upright, the black-colored bear appears to wave and nod as if directly greeting zoo visitors. 

Another shot from the video later shows the bear doing the same thing before it returns to a crawling position and roams inside the enclosure. 

Footage from Thai Zoo Shows Sun Bears Standing Up Like Chinese Zoo Bears Accused of Being Human

Viral Press

According to National Geographic, sun bears, one of the smallest members of the bear family, are found in the forests of Southeast Asia. The animal's moniker comes from "the bib-shaped golden or white patch on their chest."

The human-like stance of the bear at the Thai zoo parallels that of the sun bears at China's Hangzhou Zoo. The animals were recently recorded in a viral video standing upright, drawing speculation that they were actually people disguised in bear costumes.

The Hangzhou Zoo denied the rumors via a statement written from the perspective of one of the bears accused of being human, per the Associated Press: "Some people think I stand like a person. It seems you don't understand me very well."

A spokesperson for the Chinese zoo explained that a person dressing as a bear would not be permitted in the state-run facility, and added someone dressed in a bear costume would collapse in eastern China's recent bout of extreme summer heat, reported The Guardian.

Footage from Thai Zoo Shows Sun Bears Standing Up Like Chinese Zoo Bears Accused of Being Human

Viral Press

The viral clip of the bear at the Hangzhou Zoo has generated various opinions on social media, with one user writing: "Looks more like a bear on all fours, but it definitely looks like a person."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Another commenter remarked: "Bears can stand upright, they copy behavior from people after a long time. Plus I haven't seen anyone in an animal suit that actually tries to catch a snack with the mouth, then to pick it up with his mouth and actually eat it. People gotta stop with the conspiracies."

Related Articles
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicole Peltz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan Pose With Adorable Pups
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan Pose with Their Adorable Pups
cherie the champion surf dog
Cherie the Surfing French Bulldog Ends Impressive Career Riding the Waves with a Big Win (Exclusive)
Beloved Two-Headed Snake Back on Public Display at Texas Zoo After 2 Years Absence
Beloved Two-Headed Snake Back on Public Display at Texas Zoo After 2 Years Absence
Scientific Name for Your Dog's 'Zoomies'
Veterinarian Reveals on TikTok That There's a Scientific Name for Your Dog's 'Zoomies' — Watch!
golden getaway
Vermont's 'Golden Getaway Weekend' Takes Large Golden Retriever Group Frolicking in the Forest
Dogs in cages in an animal shelter
How to Help Pets and Rescue Animals Affected by the Hawaii Wildfires
RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie
Why Some Countries Are Banning the 'Barbie' Film from Playing in Theaters
golden retriever saved from euthanasia
'Shy' Golden Retriever Being Wheeled to 'Euthanasia Room' Saved in Final Moments by Rescuers (Exclusive)
golden retriever stops bike thief for belly rubs
Jolly Golden Retriever Interrupts Alleged Bike Thief Mid-Crime for Belly Rubs — Watch!
Golden Retriever Who Carries Stuffed Dog Companion Everywhere Surprised With Real Puppy
Golden Retriever Who Carries Plush Dog Everywhere Surprised with Real Puppy — Watch!
Sir Darius Brown, Clear The Shelter
Teen Entrepreneur Helps Thousands of Rescue Pets Find Homes with Custom Bowties
Hank the Tank Bear Caught
Hank the Tank — Wild Bear Linked to Over 20 Home Invasions — Set to Move to Colorado Sanctuary
Dog Abandoned in Airport Parking Lot After Owner Is Told They Can't Fly With Pet, Police Say
Dog Abandoned in Airport Parking Lot After Owner Is Told They Can't Fly with Pet, Police Say
the asher house
TikTokers Donate Over $50K to Portland Animal Sanctuary After Owner Makes Plea amid Pneumonia Outbreak
Friends of the Animal Village
3 Years and 300 Miles Later, Texas Family Reunited with Lost Dog
Pitbull Returned to New Jersey Shelter 11 Months After Being Adopted
Pit Bull Looks 'Confused' After She Is Returned to Shelter to Restart Search for 'the Right Family'