Zoo Pals Are Back After Nearly 10 Years — Here's Where to Get the Nostalgic Animal Plates (Exclusive)

The Hefty brand is reintroducing the popular paper plates with ten of the original Zoo Pals animals

Published on August 17, 2023 08:00AM EDT
Zoo Pals are back
Zoo Pals Are Coming Back After Nearly 10 Years. Photo:

Michael Boone/Blackbox Studios Inc.

Zoo Pals are back to make eating fun!

Widely remembered for their catchy jingle (“Woof! Woof! Zoo Pals!”), the adorable plates were a childhood lunchtime staple in the 2000s and early 2010s until they were discontinued in 2014. Starting Aug. 17, the Hefty brand is reintroducing the nostalgic animal-shaped products to their lineup, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. 

The paper plates come in several different playful designs and colors and are popular for their segmented ears or feet to separate individual snacks and dips. 

Ten of the original Zoo Pals will be making their return to the market, including the beloved Curly the Pig and Domino the Dalmatian. 

Zoo Pals are back
Zoo Pals plates are coming back after nearly 10 years.

Michael Boone/Blackbox Studios Inc.

“Over the last nine years, we have received many calls, social media, and even petition requests from fans to bring back Zoo Pals and the wait is finally over,” said Jen Ganahl, senior brand manager at Reynolds Consumer Products (Hefty's parent company). “With this re-launch, our original fans will be able to relive their fondest childhood memories as adults and we’re excited to bring the joy of mealtime with Zoo Pals plates to the next generation.”

They are available exclusively at online retailers — in 20-packs on Amazon and 15-packs on Target.

Zoo Pals are not only appealing for their cutesy design, but also for their functionality in encouraging kids to finish their meals. “When you clean your plate, then you see their face!” the popular jingle rang nearly a decade ago. 

Zoo Pals are back
Zoo Pals plates are coming back after nearly 10 years.

Michael Boone/Blackbox Studios Inc.

During the years that they were discontinued, the plates made a resurgence on TikTok with Gen Z users reminiscing over the nostalgic products. 

Zoo Pals are back
Zoo Pals plates are coming back after nearly 10 years.

Michael Boone/Blackbox Studios Inc.

User Ella Jokaminski posted a TikTok video in January of her excitedly finding a box of the old animal-inspired plates in her parent’s pantry. “My 2000s baby’s know,” she captioned the post.  

Another social media user, who goes by @uhmeri, went viral for making Zoo Pals coasters with plaster.

“My childhood just flashed before my eyes 😭❤️,” one user commented on the DIY video, while another referred to a line from the former Zoo Pals commercial. “Ribbit ribbit Zoopals 🥺😭”

