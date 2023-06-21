Atlanta Zoo 'Delighted' After Sloth Becomes a Dad on Father's Day

A male sloth got a highly appropriate Father's Day gift!

Cocoa, a 30-year-old Hoffmann's two-toed sloth living at Zoo Atlanta, became a dad for a second time on Father's Day, June 18. According to a release from the Georgia zoo, the newborn is the first child for 6-year-old mother, Nutella.

"We are delighted about the birth of Nutella's infant, especially on Father's Day," Jennifer Mickelberg, Ph.D., the zoo's vice president of collections and conservation, said in a statement. "Among mammals, sloths are unusual in almost every way. Our ability to share their adaptations with our Members and guests is one of the many ways we have of creating connections that help our visitors understand that Earth's biodiversity is vast, many-layered, and deserving of our protection."

Cocoa might be welcoming a third child into the world soon! According to Zoo Atlanta's Sloth Care Team and Veterinary Team, the other female of the three adult sloths at the zoo, Bonnie, is pregnant and due in a few weeks.

"Bonnie's pregnancy was confirmed via X-ray and ultrasound during a recent physical exam; the newborn would be Bonnie's third. Her two previous offspring, daughters Willow and Raisin, now live at other Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoos," the press release said.

Hoffman’s two-toed sloths are native to Central and South America. Although they are not classified as endangered, Zoo Atlanta said the threat to these animals due to “human activities” is growing.

The baby two-toed sloth born on Father's Day 2023 at Zoo Atlanta. Zoo Atlanta/Instagram

"in addition to challenges such as habitat loss for illegal logging, hundreds of sloths are electrocuted each year while attempting to use power lines to travel among fragmented forest patches," Zoo Atlanta shared.

The zoo added that Cocoa and Nutella's newborn was expected, explaining, "Nutella and Cocoa were recommended to breed by the AZA Species Survival Plan® (SSP), which seeks to maintain healthy, genetically diverse, and self-sustaining animal populations in accredited zoos."

For those who want to meet the sloth family, Zoo Atlanta's summer sloth habitat will house Nutella and her baby for visitors to see daily.