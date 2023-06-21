Atlanta Zoo 'Delighted' After Sloth Becomes a Dad on Father's Day

Cocoa, a 30-year-old sloth, is already a dad of one and a soon-to-be dad of two

By
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias Author Bio Headshot
Liza Esquibias
Liza Esquibias is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She is a rising senior majoring in Journalism at Pepperdine, where she is the editor-in-chief of the school's magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 21, 2023 04:52PM EDT
sloth has baby on fathers day
Nutella the the Hoffman's two-toed sloth with her new child, who was born at Zoo Atlanda on June 18, 2023. Photo:

Zoo Atlanta/Instagram

A male sloth got a highly appropriate Father's Day gift!

Cocoa, a 30-year-old Hoffmann's two-toed sloth living at Zoo Atlanta, became a dad for a second time on Father's Day, June 18. According to a release from the Georgia zoo, the newborn is the first child for 6-year-old mother, Nutella.

"We are delighted about the birth of Nutella's infant, especially on Father's Day," Jennifer Mickelberg, Ph.D., the zoo's vice president of collections and conservation, said in a statement. "Among mammals, sloths are unusual in almost every way. Our ability to share their adaptations with our Members and guests is one of the many ways we have of creating connections that help our visitors understand that Earth's biodiversity is vast, many-layered, and deserving of our protection."

Cocoa might be welcoming a third child into the world soon! According to Zoo Atlanta's Sloth Care Team and Veterinary Team, the other female of the three adult sloths at the zoo, Bonnie, is pregnant and due in a few weeks.

"Bonnie's pregnancy was confirmed via X-ray and ultrasound during a recent physical exam; the newborn would be Bonnie's third. Her two previous offspring, daughters Willow and Raisin, now live at other Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited zoos," the press release said.

Hoffman’s two-toed sloths are native to Central and South America. Although they are not classified as endangered, Zoo Atlanta said the threat to these animals due to “human activities” is growing. 

sloth has baby on fathers day
The baby two-toed sloth born on Father's Day 2023 at Zoo Atlanta.

Zoo Atlanta/Instagram

"in addition to challenges such as habitat loss for illegal logging, hundreds of sloths are electrocuted each year while attempting to use power lines to travel among fragmented forest patches," Zoo Atlanta shared.

The zoo added that Cocoa and Nutella's newborn was expected, explaining, "Nutella and Cocoa were recommended to breed by the AZA Species Survival Plan® (SSP), which seeks to maintain healthy, genetically diverse, and self-sustaining animal populations in accredited zoos."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

For those who want to meet the sloth family, Zoo Atlanta's summer sloth habitat will house Nutella and her baby for visitors to see daily.

Related Articles
Giant African Land Snail
Florida County Quarantined After One of the World's 'Most Damaging Snails' Is Found in Area
Your dog may have âbetter healthâ outcome if it has a friend
Dogs May Stay in 'Better Health' If They Have a Pet Friend at Home, Study Finds
Tippy the Dog Stuck Behind Toilet
Texas Firefighters Rescue Tiny Dog Trapped Behind Toilet: 'An Unusual Problem'
Ellen Pompeo Adopts New Rescue Puppy
Ellen Pompeo Adopts Rescue Puppy Named Tom: 'He Is a Very Lucky Boy!'
Dog vision
Can Dogs See Color? A Vet Shares the Answer and How It Affects Your Dog's Taste in Toys
Jason Momoa Shark Week Announcement
Jason Momoa Conducts Orchestra of High-Flying Great White Sharks to Celebrate Shark Week 2023 (Exclusive)
Hero Rescue Dog
Hero Shelter Dog Saves Another Pup's Life with Emergency Blood Donation: 'A Really Sweet Puppy'
BEAR CAUGHT SNOOPING THROUGH COLORADO HOME GETS STUCK ON WINDOW
Bear Caught Snooping Through Colorado Home Gets Stuck on Window During Escape Attempt — Watch!
Florida Black Bear Wanders Around Tampa International Airport
WATCH: Florida Black Bear Seen Wandering Around Tampa International Airport Before Being Safely Captured
Burt Ward
How Batman's Burt Ward Went from Boy Wonder to a Canine Crusader with 50 Dogs at Home (Exclusive)
Rescue Goats Lolli and Merlin
Rescue Goat Father-Daughter Duo Merlin and Lolli Show the Healing Power of Paternal Love
Dog Rescue
Rescuers Save 19 Dogs from 'One of the Filthiest Slaughterhouses' Ahead of Dog Meat Festival
Loki
Therapy Dog Who Comforted Pandemic Hospital Workers Receives Honorary 'Dogtorate'
Handout picture released on June 12, 2023 by the Colombian Army of Belgian shepherd "Wilson" that took part in the rescue of the four indigenous children after wandering the jungle for 40 days
4 Kids Saved from Amazon After Plane Crash Pay Tribute to Missing Dog Who Helped Rescue Them
finalists for the 2022 PEOPLEâs Worldâs Cutest Rescue Dog Contest, presented by the PEDIGREE Brand!
Enter Your Adorable Adopted Pup in the 2023 World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest
A closeup of a ginger cat from behind sitting on a back seat of a car looking outside
Adventurous Cat Travels 70 Miles After Jumping in Two Cars