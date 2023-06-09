'Zombie Hunter' Sentenced to Death for 1990s Murders of 2 Women in Phoenix

A Phoenix man known as the “Zombie Hunter” was sentenced to death Wednesday for the murders of two women who were attacked while biking along a canal in the '90s.

Bryan Patrick Miller was found guilty by a judge in April on two counts of first-degree murder, kidnapping and attempted sexual assault in the brutal stabbing attacks of 21-year-old Angela Brosso in 1992 and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas in 1993.

“The defendant did not just murder them,” Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Suzanne Cohen said in sentencing 50-year-old Miller, according to CBS News. “He brutalized them. And he evaded capture for over 20 years. "

Amanda Martin, the capital unit attorney supervisor with the Maricopa County public defender’s office, said the team defending Miller was disappointed with the judge’s death ruling.

“They are very disappointed but plan to continue their fight to save Bryan’s life,” she tells PEOPLE.

Angela Brosso was attacked on Nov. 8, 1992, while biking along a Phoenix canal. Her decapitated remains were found in a field the following day on what would have been her 22nd birthday. Her head was discovered in the Arizona Canal more than a week later, the Arizona Republic reported.

“The defendant stole my angel from the Earth,” Brosso’s mother Linda said in a Phoenix courtroom, CBS News reports. “Angela was my one and only. I will never be able to plan her wedding. I will never have grandchildren. With his actions on that night, he murdered my angel, he ripped my heart, and I will never, ever be the same.”

Less than a year later, on September 21, 1993, high school junior Melanie Bernas’ mutilated body was discovered in the Arizona Canal about a mile and a half away from where Brosso was found. According to the Republic, Bernas was sexually assaulted and her killer carved a cross into her chest.

“Words cannot begin to explain the level of excruciating pain we experience every single day since her murder,” Bernas’ older sister Jill Canetta said, CBS News reports. “We live without her smile, her hugs, her companionship. We live without her love.”

Bryan Patrick Miller. Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP

The cases remained cold until 2015 when DNA linked Miller, a single father and Amazon employee, to the slayings, according to the Republic. In March of 2022, Miller waived his right to a jury trial and pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity, CBS News reported.

He was found guilty in April of this year.

“I am not looking for sympathy today,” Miller said during the sentencing phase of his trial in May, KPHO-TV reported. “This time is for the family and the friends of the victims. I cannot imagine what pain they have endured for all these years.”

“What happened to Melanie and Angela were horrific crimes,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said after sentencing. “It has taken decades of rigorous work by the Phoenix Police Department and the Phoenix Crime Lab to achieve justice, and I commend their detectives, officers, and civilian personnel. Likewise, I give my thanks to the prosecutors and staff of my office who worked relentlessly to bring a measure of peace to the families of these two young women.”

