This 'Lightweight' and 'Maneuverable' $700 Cordless Vacuum Is on Super Sale for $110 at Amazon

“I have a Dyson that costs several times more, and this vacuum works equally well”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
Published on June 13, 2023 06:00AM EDT

ZokerLife Cordless Vacuum Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

Cordless vacuum cleaners make an excellent addition to utility closets because their sleek design packs a ton of functionality, unlike the clunky, corded, and single-purpose vacuums of yesteryear. 

This ZokerLife Cordless Stick Vacuum is no exception. Its slim, lightweight design can be used on both carpet and hard floors — including wood and tile — as well as upholstery. The upright vacuum can also convert into a wand or handled device. And right now, you can snag it on sale for an impressive 84 percent off; just be sure to click the coupon box before checking out to receive the additional $50 discount. 

The vacuum has two cleaning modes that can reach a suction power of up to 12,000 pascals, which means it can easily snatch up dust, dirt, pet hair, and other debris in a flash. What’s more, its five-stage filtration system securely traps pollutants, giving living spaces a more thorough clean. 

Its head can swivel sideways from left to right, making it easy to clean under and around obstacles, like furniture and sharp corners. It also has four LED headlights that illuminate smaller messes in your way. And if you want to clean above ground, you can easily snap on the included crevice tool or brush attachment to use on stairs, cushions, car seats, and more. 

In addition, the vacuum’s battery is detachable, so there’s no need to lug the whole device to an outlet, and it has a 35-minute runtime on a full charge. 

Amazon Zokerlife Stick Vacuum

Amazon

Buy It! ZokerLife Cordless Stick Vacuum, $109.99 with coupon (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

More than 1,300 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum a perfect rating, and over 100 people purchased it this past week alone. One reviewer called it “great for everyday kid and pet messes,” and raved, “It is super lightweight but has strong suction and great attachments.” Another user shared: “I have a Dyson that costs several times more, and this vacuum works equally well.”

A third shopper wrote: “I especially like this vacuum because it is quiet. I also really like it because it is cordless, very maneuverable, and light.” They continued: “The floor attachment is terrific because I can vacuum under the bed without uncomfortable bending or reaching.”

Upgrade your utility closet with the ZokerLife Cordless Stick Vacuum while it’s almost $600 off at Amazon.

