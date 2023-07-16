There’s Still a Prime Day-Level Deal on This ‘Lightweight’ Cordless Vacuum at Amazon — Snag It for 79% Off

“Great suction on both hardwood floors and my carpets”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 16, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Zoker Cordless Vacuum Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

It’s hard to beat the sleekness and convenience of a cordless vacuum cleaner when checking chores off of a to-do list. If you’re on the hunt for a new model, don’t miss the major post-Prime Day discounts at Amazon.

This Zoker Direct cordless vacuum would be a great addition to any utility closet since its multifunctional design can be used to clean carpet, hard floors, and upholstery. It’s racked up hundreds of positive reviews at Amazon, with many shoppers comparing it to Dyson vacuums. And, if you add it to your cart right now, you can snag it on sale for a full 79 percent off. 

On its highest setting, the vacuum can reach a suction power of 12,000 pascals, which means it’s prepared to thoroughly snatch up dust, dirt, and debris from all sorts of surfaces. It also has a lower speed level, for smaller or less messy messes. Plus, its swiveling head easily maneuvers around furniture and corners, while its LED headlights illuminate the messes in your way. Even better, the device can convert from an upright vacuum to handheld in a flash, so no hard-to-reach nook or cranny will be left untouched. 

Zoker Direct Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $150 (Save $550)

Amazon Prime Day ZOKER Direct Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

The device’s five-stage filtration system can capture up to 99.99 percent of germs, according to the brand, while securely trapping messes so they don’t spew back out in the air. Plus, you can empty its dustbin directly into the trash with its quick-release button, so your hands, clothes, and freshly-cleaned floors can steer clear of debris, too.

It’s easy to see why so many Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum a perfect rating. One reviewer called it “easy to use” and raved, “I like that you can use this vacuum in so many different ways — we use it on our tile floors, our walls, even our couch.” They also added, “It’s really compact and fits in our small apartment nicely.”

Another shopper shared, “I couldn't believe how much dirt that was in the dust cup. Very powerful and lightweight, and it contracts and extends to get those hard-to-reach places.” They continued, “Great suction on both hardwood floors and my carpets.”

Snap up the Zoker Direct Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on super sale at Amazon. But act fast, since this post-Prime Day discount isn’t guaranteed to last!

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Cariuma X Van Gogh Museum Tout
Celebrities Keep Wearing This Comfy Sneaker Brand, and Its Newest Shoe Is Wearable Art
J. Crew Sale Tout
J.Crew Slashed Prices on Already-Discounted Summer Essentials for an Additional 50% Off
Kim Cattrall attends "Modern Love With Kim Cattrall" premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival
Kim Cattrall's Cuffed Jeans Are Great for Showing Off Your Favorite Shoes — Get the Look Starting at $28
Related Articles
Deal Roundup: Summer Dresses Under $50 Tout
The 15 Best Summer Dresses That Are Still on Sale After Prime Day — Up to 63% Off
Deal Roundup: Most Popular Products Shoppers Bought Tout
The 15 Most Popular Products Amazon Shoppers Bought on Prime Day, Some of Which Are Still on Sale Now
LCrock Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Tout
This Robot Vacuum That Shoppers 'Can't Live Without' Is Still 74% Off After Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Finds Under $10 Tout
Prime Day-Level Deals Are Still Happening in Amazon’s Outlet — and All of These Finds Are Under $10
Amazon Prime Day Extended Deals Tout
The 87 Best Prime Day Deals Still Available at Amazon — Starting at $7
Amazon Prime Day Shredded Memory Foam Pillows for Sleeping Cooling Bamboo Pillow
We Found a Sneaky Way to Save on This 'Plush' Cooling Memory Foam Pillow at Amazon After Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day syvio Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Rechargeable
Missed Amazon Prime Day? You Can Still Score This ‘Extremely Powerful’ Cordless Vacuum for Just $80
Target The Best Robot Vacuum for Carpets Tout
The Best Robot Vacuum for Carpets That We Tested Is $200 Off for Just 2 More Days
Roundup: Best Prime Day Deals for Teachers Tout
The 21 Best Back-to-School Deals Parents and Teachers Can Buy This Prime Day — Starting at $4
Amazon Prime Day Martha Stewart Storefront Tout
Martha Stewart's Home Products Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — and Prices Start at Just $20
Amazon Prime Day iRobot Roomba Sale Tout
This ‘Powerful’ Roomba Robot Vacuum Saves Money and Time, and It’s on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Pop-Up Tent Sale Tout
A ‘Bug-Free Summer’ Really Is Possible with This Screen Tent, According to Shoppers, and It’s on Sale
One-Off Deal: Citronella Candle Tout
This ‘Beautiful and Functional’ Citronella Candle Set Is on Sale for July 4 at Amazon
July 4: Amazon One-off Deal: Tower Fan Tout
A Tower Fan That ‘Blows Very Cool Air’ Is Just $50 Today at Amazon
Deal Roundup: Outdoor Rugs Tout
12 of Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Area Rugs Are on Sale Right Now — and They Start at Just $20
One-Off Deal: cooling blanket
This Cooling Blanket That’s ‘Light as a Feather’ Is on Sale for as Little as $24 at Amazon Right Now