There’s Still a Prime Day-Level Deal on This ‘Lightweight’ Cordless Vacuum at Amazon — Snag It for 79% Off

It’s hard to beat the sleekness and convenience of a cordless vacuum cleaner when checking chores off of a to-do list. If you’re on the hunt for a new model, don’t miss the major post-Prime Day discounts at Amazon.

This Zoker Direct cordless vacuum would be a great addition to any utility closet since its multifunctional design can be used to clean carpet, hard floors, and upholstery. It’s racked up hundreds of positive reviews at Amazon, with many shoppers comparing it to Dyson vacuums. And, if you add it to your cart right now, you can snag it on sale for a full 79 percent off.

On its highest setting, the vacuum can reach a suction power of 12,000 pascals, which means it’s prepared to thoroughly snatch up dust, dirt, and debris from all sorts of surfaces. It also has a lower speed level, for smaller or less messy messes. Plus, its swiveling head easily maneuvers around furniture and corners, while its LED headlights illuminate the messes in your way. Even better, the device can convert from an upright vacuum to handheld in a flash, so no hard-to-reach nook or cranny will be left untouched.

Zoker Direct Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $150 (Save $550)

Amazon

The device’s five-stage filtration system can capture up to 99.99 percent of germs, according to the brand, while securely trapping messes so they don’t spew back out in the air. Plus, you can empty its dustbin directly into the trash with its quick-release button, so your hands, clothes, and freshly-cleaned floors can steer clear of debris, too.

It’s easy to see why so many Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum a perfect rating. One reviewer called it “easy to use” and raved, “I like that you can use this vacuum in so many different ways — we use it on our tile floors, our walls, even our couch.” They also added, “It’s really compact and fits in our small apartment nicely.”

Another shopper shared, “I couldn't believe how much dirt that was in the dust cup. Very powerful and lightweight, and it contracts and extends to get those hard-to-reach places.” They continued, “Great suction on both hardwood floors and my carpets.”

Snap up the Zoker Direct Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on super sale at Amazon. But act fast, since this post-Prime Day discount isn’t guaranteed to last!

