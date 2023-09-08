This $800 Cordless Vacuum That Works ‘Just as Well’ as Dyson Models Is $110 Today at Amazon

Swapping between vacuum cleaners, broomsticks, and dusters while you do your weekly deep clean is exhausting. Instead of balancing gadgets upon gadgets, opt for a multifunctional tool to tackle messes efficiently and effectively.

The Zoker Direct Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, on sale for a whopping 86 percent off at Amazon right now, can snatch messes from low-pile carpet, hardwood, and tile floors. It also converts into a handheld device, so you can easily clean sofa seats, car interiors, and staircases. Plus, it comes with two handy attachments to help cater to specific messes: a dust brush for upholstery and a crevice tool for hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.

The vacuum is equipped with two powerful cleaning modes that can reach a speed of 12,000 pascals, breezily snapping up dust, dirt, pet hair, food crumbs, and all sorts of messes in the process. Its swiveling head swiftly maneuvers around furniture and corners, while its LED headlights illuminate messes in its path. It also has a five-stage filtration system that can capture up to 99.99 percent of microscopic debris, according to the brand.

Zoker Direct Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $110 with Coupon

Amazon

When the vacuum is low on juice, simply pop out the detachable battery to recharge. No need to lug the entire device to an outlet or worry about dancing over wires as you clean.

More than 800 Amazon shoppers just bought the cordless vacuum. In addition to noting the vacuum’s “good suction,” one reviewer also wrote, “This vacuum is incredibly quiet and very easy to maneuver without it feeling cheap.” They added, “It is also very easy to clean, even with pet hair. It also holds a charge for much longer than my old Dyson.” Another shopper shared, “I have a Dyson large vacuum, and this seems to pick up just as well.”

A third customer called it “super small and lightweight,” noting that it “gets into small tight spaces and crevices.” A final user raved, “Recently, my allergies got really bad, so I upgraded my vacuum to try and get rid of all the pet hairs and dust around my apartment, and it has worked wonders.

Refresh your cleaning routine with the Zoker Direct Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it’s nearly $700 less at Amazon right now.

More Amazon Deals on Cordless Vacuums

Shark 2-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $100 (Save $50)

Amazon

Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119 with Coupon

Amazon

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $354 (Save $116)

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

