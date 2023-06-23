This Cordless Vacuum with 'Unmatched' Maneuverability is 74% Off Before Prime Day

If you’re still hauling out a clunky upright vacuum for everyday floor cleaning, you don’t have to wait until Prime Day to save big on a lightweight stick vacuum.

This week, Amazon announced its major shopping event returns on Tuesday, July 11 and runs through Wednesday, July 12. But the retailer is already dropping early Prime Day deals — and right now, shoppers can save 74 percent on the lightweight Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Normally, the cleaning gadget costs $430, but it’s currently $109 with the steep discount and a stackable coupon.

The battery-powered vacuum is easy to maneuver throughout your home, as it doesn’t have an annoying cord to trail. Plus, you won’t be restricted by the nearest power outlet as you clean. It also has a flexible head with LED lights, making it a breeze to reach around furniture and see darkly lit areas where dust tends to accumulate. Oh, and it weighs just 5.5 pounds.

Despite its lightweight design, the vacuum is equipped with two suction modes to readily tackle dirt, dust, debris, and other daily messes for up to 30 minutes on a full charge. And thanks to its roller brush, it can clean hard floors and carpets. Also worth noting? It has a five-stage filtration system that — including a HEPA filter — captures microscopic dust.

The convenient device converts into a handheld vacuum, so it can clean above-floor messes, too. It even comes with several attachments, including a brush to dust off window sills, stairs, and upholstery. And you can attach the crevice tool to suck up hard-to-reach debris like crumbs between couch cushions or dust along baseboards.

More than 1,400 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, with several calling it a “game changer” and a “time saver.” One shopper raved, “It stores easily and its maneuverability is unmatched!” And another shopper, who has “hip and back problems,” wrote, “This vacuum is so light, I can vacuum the whole house without pain.” They also shared, “It can get under furniture and is easy to use on stairs.”

Other shoppers have called it “powerful,” with one writing, “It works great on my hardwood floors with plenty of suction and is easy to empty and clean,” then added: “It is also very versatile, as you can use it as a handheld.”

Head to Amazon to score major savings on the Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on major sale ahead of Prime Day. Just be sure to clip the coupon in the product description before checking out.

