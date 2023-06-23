This Cordless Vacuum with 'Unmatched' Maneuverability is 74% Off Before Prime Day

Shoppers rave that it has “plenty of suction”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 23, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

One-Off Deal: Vacuum Tout
Photo:

People / Reese Herrington

If you’re still hauling out a clunky upright vacuum for everyday floor cleaning, you don’t have to wait until Prime Day to save big on a lightweight stick vacuum.

This week, Amazon announced its major shopping event returns on Tuesday, July 11 and runs through Wednesday, July 12. But the retailer is already dropping early Prime Day deals — and right now, shoppers can save 74 percent on the lightweight Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Normally, the cleaning gadget costs $430, but it’s currently $109 with the steep discount and a stackable coupon. 

The battery-powered vacuum is easy to maneuver throughout your home, as it doesn’t have an annoying cord to trail. Plus, you won’t be restricted by the nearest power outlet as you clean. It also has a flexible head with LED lights, making it a breeze to reach around furniture and see darkly lit areas where dust tends to accumulate. Oh, and it weighs just 5.5 pounds. 

Amazon Prime Day Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Cordless Vacuum with 80000 RPM

Amazon

Buy It! Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $107.99 with coupon (orig. $429.99); amazon.com

Despite its lightweight design, the vacuum is equipped with two suction modes to readily tackle dirt, dust, debris, and other daily messes for up to 30 minutes on a full charge. And thanks to its roller brush, it can clean hard floors and carpets. Also worth noting? It has a five-stage filtration system that — including a HEPA filter — captures microscopic dust. 

The convenient device converts into a handheld vacuum, so it can clean above-floor messes, too. It even comes with several attachments, including a brush to dust off window sills, stairs, and upholstery. And you can attach the crevice tool to suck up hard-to-reach debris like crumbs between couch cushions or dust along baseboards. 

More than 1,400 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, with several calling it a “game changer” and a “time saver.”  One shopper raved, “It stores easily and its maneuverability is unmatched!” And another shopper, who has “hip and back problems,” wrote, “This vacuum is so light, I can vacuum the whole house without pain.” They also shared, “It can get under furniture and is easy to use on stairs.” 

Other shoppers have called it “powerful,” with one writing, “It works great on my hardwood floors with plenty of suction and is easy to empty and clean,” then added: “It is also very versatile, as you can use it as a handheld.”

Head to Amazon to score major savings on the Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it’s on major sale ahead of Prime Day. Just be sure to clip the coupon in the product description before checking out. 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon Tout
8 Epic Sales This Weekend at Spanx, BaubleBar, Summersalt, and Amazon
Amazon Prime Day Vornado 460 Small Whole Room Air Circulator Fan with 3 Speeds
This Table Fan with ‘Amazing Power’ Is Now Just $45 at Amazon
One-Off Deal: Shark Hair Dryer (Lisa Rinna Livestream) Tout
Lisa Rinna Just Informed Us That This 'Fancy' Hair Dryer That Amazon Shoppers Compare to Dyson Is $70 Off
Related Articles
One-Off Deal: O'Cedar Bucket and Mop Tout
This Spin Mop That Can Tackle ‘Disgusting’ Floors Is a Fan Favorite at Amazon — and It’s Just $40
Amazon Prime Day Queen Size Sheet Set
Amazon’s Best-Selling Bed Sheets That ‘Stay Cool Through the Night’ Are on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Outdoor Lighting Deals Tout
Amazon Is Starting Summer with Outdoor Lighting Deals for Your Backyard — Prices Start at $10
Amazon Prime Day Grelife Tower Fan
This ‘Quiet’ Oscillating Tower Fan That Blows ‘Very Cold Air’ Is on Sale at Amazon Today
One-Off Deal: TK Vacuum Tout
This ‘Super Lightweight’ Cordless Vacuum That ‘Sucks Up Everything’ Is Just $95 at Amazon Today
Amazon Prime Day Vornado 460 Small Whole Room Air Circulator Fan with 3 Speeds
This Table Fan with ‘Amazing Power’ Is Now Just $45 at Amazon
Amazon Memory Foam Bath Mat Sale Tout
Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This ‘Soft' and ‘Plush’ Memory Foam Bath Mat to Their Carts
Amazon Yeedi vac x Robot Vacuum
This Robot Vacuum That ‘Does Not Miss a Spot’ Is 60% Off Today
Handheld Fan tout
This Handheld Fan That ‘Packs a Punch’ Will Keep You Cool While on the Go — and It’s as Little as $11 at Amazon
Alpine Corporation Bistro Set Tout
Shoppers Say This Outdoor Bistro Set ‘Brightens Up’ Their Patios — and It’s on Sale for 45% Off at Amazon
Nordstrom Rack Bedding Sale Tout
Nordstrom Rack Has Tons of Bedding on Sale Right Now — Save Up to 76% on Parachute, Barefoot Dreams, and More
Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill Tout
The Best Electric Grill We Tested Is on Sale at Amazon Ahead of the Start of Summer
Shark IZ483H Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins
The Best Cordless Vacuum We Tested Is from Shark, and It's $130 Off at Amazon Right Now
Blackout Curtains tout
These ‘Stylish and Efficient’ Blackout Curtains with 84,500+ Five-Star Ratings Are Just $15 at Amazon
Vacuum One-Off Tout
This Shark Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum That Shoppers Prefer to Roomba Is 47% Off at Amazon Right Now
Bissell PowerFresh Lift-Off Pet Steam Mop Tout
This Highly Rated Steam Mop Makes Floors Look ‘Brand New,’ and It’s on Sale Today