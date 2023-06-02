Zoe Saldaña Shares Topless Video as She Gets Tattoos Covered: ‘Work Life’

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actress twirled around and flipped her hair in an Instagram video shared on Friday

Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on June 2, 2023
Zoe Saldaña is showing off her ink — right before it’s about to get covered up. 

On Friday, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress, 44, shared a topless video selfie on Instagram, posing with just her arms around her chest and wearing a pair of loose-fitted jeans. 

The video starts with Saldaña holding her phone and standing sideways, posing with her arms around herself and flipping her long hair around. She then looks up in the mirror and smiles before blowing a kiss. It ends with a quick shot of her standing straight in front of the mirror. In both shots, parts of the tattoo she has of her husband Marco Perego's face is visible. 

Saldaña put an Instagram sticker that said “Tattoo Time” on top of the photo with “coverage” added next to it, likely indicating that her makeup artist, Vera Steimberg, who was tagged in the post, was about to cover up her ink.

“#WorkLife” she wrote alongside the video.

In April, Saldaña was featured in PEOPLE's 2023 Beautiful Issue and paid homage to iconic roles she loves.

"It's quite a magnificent experience to be invaded by a different character," Saldaña told PEOPLE for the issue, who morphed into West Side Story's Anita, Pulp Fiction's Mia Wallace and more for her photo shoot.

Helping the actress transform was makeup artist Alex Babsky, who told PEOPLE she "was completely enthusiastic about the project."

"I loved collaborating with Zoe on recreating these iconic movie looks; we hadn't worked together before so I wasn't sure how far she'd be open to taking the makeup for each shot, but she actively embraced each character's look."

To set the tone throughout the day, every time, Babsky said, "Zoe would step onto set in character, [photographer] Gavin Bond would cue up music from the movie we were recreating."

The makeup artist added, "For me, the most exciting part of this project was adapting aspects of the original makeup in a way that worked for Zoe's face and complexion, while retaining an overall feel of the original, iconic images."

