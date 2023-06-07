Zoe Saldaña Shares Rare Photos of All Three of Her Kids on Paris Vacation: 'A Day to Explore'

The actress shares her three sons with husband Marco Perego-Saldaña

By Hannah Sacks
Published on June 7, 2023 01:16 PM
zoe saldana
Photo:

Zoe Saldana/Instagram

Zoe Saldaña's family is embracing the Parisian life!

On Wednesday, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress, 44, shared several photos on her Instagram Story exploring Paris with all her three of sons. "A day to explore..." she wrote across the first snap.

In a Boomerang, Saldaña holds hands with two of her sons and wears a maroon skirt with a black tank top. One of her sons wears a straw hat and both wear a simple blue T-shirt and shorts.

In other photos, Saldaña walks through Montmartre and poses with her family on the steps of La Basilique de Sacré Coeur de Montmartre.

Saldaña shares her twin sons Cy and Bowie, 8, as well as son Zen, 6, with husband Marco Perego-Saldaña.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

zoe saldana

Zoe Saldana/Instagram

The From Scratch actress and her husband are notoriously private about their kids, only sharing rare glimpses every once in a while. "Marco and I have a great deal of respect for the privacy of our kids," she told PEOPLE. "We have to choose for them and part of that is giving them the anonymity that they need. ... When cameras are in their faces, it would probably be traumatizing for a child who has yet to understand what's going on."

Although she tries to separate her work and life, Saldaña's kids know about her career, even if they don't fully understand it yet. "I see how he's trying to place me in his mind like, 'OK, you're Mama, but you're also Gamora,' " she said of her youngest during an interview for InStyle. "They're going to watch these movies, and it's going to be a part of what they like and what excites them."

zoe saldana

Zoe Saldana/Instagram

"And the fact that that gives me street cred with my kids, it's fun, it's great," she added.

The Perego-Saldaña family have traveled the world together. In 2021, they spent four months in Perego's home country of Italy. Saldaña shared an Instagram video of their adventures, which included boating excursions, dancing and lots of family time.

In January 2023, Saldaña shared a funny video on Instagram of her and her three boys reenacting a scene from Zoolander. The clip showed Cy, Bowie and Zen bumping into their mom and then lip-syncing Owen Wilson's line from the film: "Excuse me, brah." Saldaña then turns and recites Ben Stiller's iconic line: "You're excused ... and I'm not your brah."

"POV: reminding my teens they're actually still 6 and 8 😂🧒🏽🧒🏽🧒🏻🫠 #ZoePOV #momlife," she captioned the post.

Related Articles
Zoe Saldana with her husband, Marco Perego and their children, Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana, Cy Aridio Perego-Saldana and Ezio Perego attend the ceremony honoring Zoe Saldana with A Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame held on May 3, 2018 in Hollywood, California
Zoe Saldaña's 3 Kids: Everything She's Said About Parenting
Zoe Saldana kids
Zoe Saldaña Shares Rare Glimpse of All Three Sons in Funny Instagram Video: 'Mom Life'
Zoe Saldaña Kisses Son Zen and Thanks Him for Spending a 'Day at Work' With Her
Zoe Saldaña Kisses Son Zen and Thanks Him for Spending a 'Day at Work' With Her — See the Photos!
Zoe Saldana Shares Topless Video as She Gets Tattoos Covered
Zoe Saldaña Shares Topless Video as She Gets Tattoos Covered: ‘Work Life’
Reese Witherspoon trip to France
Reese Witherspoon Explores Paris with Her Mom and Nieces
Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington Double Talk
Zoe Saldaña Talks 'Special' Reunion with Cast in 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Blu-Ray Content (Exclusive)
Vanessa Lachey Kids Pool
Vanessa Lachey Shares Adorable Photo of All 3 Kids Celebrating Summer Vacation: 'Schoooooolz Out'
Alec Baldwin and kids
Alec Baldwin and His Three Sons Pose for 'Zoolander'-Inspired Selfie: 'Summer Haircuts'
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Spend Some 'Much Need Family Time' During Getaway to Cabo San Lucas
Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey Spend Some 'Much Need Family Time' During Getaway to Cabo San Lucas
Zoe Saldana attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Zoe Saldaña and Ashley Graham Bond at Oscars 2023 Over 'Absolute Chaos' of Being a Boy Mom of 3
Zoe Saldana as Diana Ross in Lady Sings the Blues photographed at Studio Ruchon in Paris, France on April 15, 2023.
See Zoe Saldaña Recreate Famous Movies — From 'Pulp Fiction' to 'West Side Story' (Exclusive)
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 9, His First with Model LaNisha Cole
Why Nick Cannon Spends the Most Time with Daughter Onyx Out of All His Children
Kate Hudson and Family on Mother's day
Kate Hudson Celebrates 'Momming Since 2004' in Adorable Mother's Day Photo with All Three Kids
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
Chrissy Teigen Shares Adorable Photos of All Three of Her Kids with John Legend: 'Mine!'
Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photos of All Three Kids
Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photos of Adam Levine and All 3 Kids on Vacation: 'A Blink of an Eye'
Nick cannon daughter onyx ice Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClUa0l2roUf/. Nick Cannon/Instagram
Nick Cannon Says 8-Month-Old Daughter Onyx Is the 'Child That I Spend the Most Time With'