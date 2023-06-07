Zoe Saldaña Shares Rare Photos of All Three of Her Kids on Paris Vacation: 'A Day to Explore'

Zoe Saldaña's family is embracing the Parisian life!

On Wednesday, the Guardians of the Galaxy actress, 44, shared several photos on her Instagram Story exploring Paris with all her three of sons. "A day to explore..." she wrote across the first snap.

In a Boomerang, Saldaña holds hands with two of her sons and wears a maroon skirt with a black tank top. One of her sons wears a straw hat and both wear a simple blue T-shirt and shorts.

In other photos, Saldaña walks through Montmartre and poses with her family on the steps of La Basilique de Sacré Coeur de Montmartre.

Saldaña shares her twin sons Cy and Bowie, 8, as well as son Zen, 6, with husband Marco Perego-Saldaña.

Zoe Saldana/Instagram

The From Scratch actress and her husband are notoriously private about their kids, only sharing rare glimpses every once in a while. "Marco and I have a great deal of respect for the privacy of our kids," she told PEOPLE. "We have to choose for them and part of that is giving them the anonymity that they need. ... When cameras are in their faces, it would probably be traumatizing for a child who has yet to understand what's going on."

Although she tries to separate her work and life, Saldaña's kids know about her career, even if they don't fully understand it yet. "I see how he's trying to place me in his mind like, 'OK, you're Mama, but you're also Gamora,' " she said of her youngest during an interview for InStyle. "They're going to watch these movies, and it's going to be a part of what they like and what excites them."

Zoe Saldana/Instagram

"And the fact that that gives me street cred with my kids, it's fun, it's great," she added.

The Perego-Saldaña family have traveled the world together. In 2021, they spent four months in Perego's home country of Italy. Saldaña shared an Instagram video of their adventures, which included boating excursions, dancing and lots of family time.

In January 2023, Saldaña shared a funny video on Instagram of her and her three boys reenacting a scene from Zoolander. The clip showed Cy, Bowie and Zen bumping into their mom and then lip-syncing Owen Wilson's line from the film: "Excuse me, brah." Saldaña then turns and recites Ben Stiller's iconic line: "You're excused ... and I'm not your brah."

"POV: reminding my teens they're actually still 6 and 8 😂🧒🏽🧒🏽🧒🏻🫠 #ZoePOV #momlife," she captioned the post.