Zoe Saldaña Debuts New French Bob Hairstyle in Paris — Find Out What Inspired the Look

Saldaña debuted the look in a new Instagram post at an event for her new show 'Special Ops: Lioness'

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman
Published on July 11, 2023 02:57PM EDT
Zoe Saldana's new bob haircut
Photo:

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña has a new look for the summer.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 45, recently exchanged her dark long tresses for a sleek and lighter summer bob, as seen in a new video posted on her hairstylist Mara Roszak’s Instagram.

The short video clip shows a shot of Saldaña’s hair being cut short while she’s in a chair getting ready before cutting to a clip of her hair styled and straightened perfectly for an event. 

She could be seen wearing a black long-sleeved dress with a plunging neckline to debut the new haircut, and accessorized the look with a bold red lip, a large black satchel and silver rings and necklaces.

Roszak said in a press release that since Saldaña has been living and filming in France for the past four months, she opted to give the actress a new hairstyle inspired by chic and classic French bobs. 

For her new look, Roszak tailored the cut to sit just above Saldaña’s shoulders and graze her collarbones, which she said “allows for soft, blunt lines and effortless bounce.”

She then styled Saldaña’s hair using her own hair care line RŌZ, utilizing the RŌZ Foundation Shampoo & Conditioner, along with two pumps of the RŌZ MILK Hair Serum and two pumps of the RŌZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil on her damp hair before blow drying in order to achieve a sleek and effortless look.

Zoe Saldana's new bob haircut

Mara Roszak/Instagram

Saldaña’s hair also appears to have been lightened from her natural dark black down to a warm and much lighter chestnut brown.

It is unclear if the new hairstyle is for her new show, Special Ops: Lioness, though she flaunted her new look in photos with her Lioness costar Nicole Kidman at an event for the series on Tuesday. 

In the set of photos, Saldaña, in a long purple asymmetrical dress, and Kidman, in a gray power suit, held hands as they were snapped by photographers and also shared a cute moment holding their heads close together while smiling at each other.

“On Tour ✨,” the pair wrote in a joint Instagram post while tagging their new show. 

In her new project Special Ops: Lioness, Saldaña stars as Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program (a real-life training program in the CIA) who is tasked with "training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives," according to a release. She also works as an executive producer for the series. 

Coming off her heart-wrenching international love story From Scratch, Saldaña told PEOPLE previously of Lioness: "I feel like this is going to be just as challenging, just as emotionally compromising, but in its own unique way."

The show is set to debut on Paramount+ at a yet-to-be-determined date. 

