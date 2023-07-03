Zoe Saldaña Bakes and Gives Away Pastries with Her Husband and Kids: Watch

Zoe Saldaña learned how to bake fruit tarts with viral French pastry chef Cédric Grolet

By
Sabrina Weiss
Published on July 3, 2023
Zoe Saldaña and her family bake in France together. Photo:

Zoe Saldaña learned about French pastries from an expert.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress, 44, took a break from sightseeing for a baking lesson from an expert: viral French pastry chef Cédric Grolet.

In a video shared on TikTok and Instagram, the social media star showed the actress how to make fruit tarts in the Paris location of his bakery, Cédric Grolet Le Meurice.

Saldaña began by adding the dry and wet ingredients to an industrial-sized mixer. The baker stepped in to knead the dough before the mother of three tried herself, all the while Grolet watching encouragingly beside her.

Grolet demonstrated his method for creating a decorative tart crust with Saldaña matching movements. The From Scratch actress mirrored his patterns for placing the dough and his mannerisms like nodding to the camera.

Cedric Grolet shows Zoe Saldaña how to make a decorative tart crust.

After popping them in the oven to bake, the pair happily showed off their flaky-looking crusts. They then piped custards and jams into the pastries, alternating the fillings with layers of fresh berries. 

Saldaña’s husband Marco Perego-Saldaña and twin sons Cy and Bowie, 8, as well as son Zen, 6, joined her at the end of the video. The family of five checked out the massive spread of desserts and happily tried some of the berries.

Zoe Saldaña, her husband Marco Perego and their three sons try the fruit tarts.

But the pastries weren’t just for the young family. The husband and wife stepped outside the bakery to hand out the fruit tarts to fans waiting outside of the Parisian shop.

Loving comments rolled in for the pastry chef’s video. One fan wrote, “The crossover episode I didn’t know we kneaded” and fellow celeb Selena Gomez added, “Why are you the cutest!!!”

Zoe Saldaña and her family hand out pastries to people outside Cedric Grolet's bakery.

Saldaña commented on Grolet’s Instagram post, “We had the best time. Thank you Cédric!!!!” 

Last month, Saldaña took to Instagram to share rare photos of her kids on their family trip. She shared snaps of the three boys exploring Paris and a photo of the family on the steps of La Basilique de Sacré Coeur de Montmartre.

