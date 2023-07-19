'Special Ops: Lioness' Costars Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman Are Planning to 'Holiday in Italy Together' (Exclusive)

The stars of ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ tell PEOPLE about their trip plans and the next project they’d love to do together

JP Mangalindan
July 19, 2023
Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman at a Photo call for the Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness
After a challenging shoot for their upcoming Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness, Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman would love to tackle another project together: a far-flung holiday along the Mediterranean coastline.

“We want to go on holiday in Italy together,” Kidman, 56, tells PEOPLE in the newest issue, on newsstands Friday.

“My god. Please!” Saldaña, 45, chimes in.

Saldaña for her part, would also love to do a play with her Special Ops: Lioness costar, who she formed a bond with during production. The Guardians of the Galaxy actress admitted she hasn’t performed on a stage in over 20 years, shortly before landing her breakout role as a ballet student in the 2000 romance drama Center Stage.

“When I was on stage, I was just dancing,” she recalls. “I was never really projecting anything other than with my body. A play would be amazing, but also Lioness season 2 would be just as great too.”

Kidman, meanwhile was last seen onstage in 2015 in the West End play Photograph 51, playing scientist Rosalind Franklin — a role that landed her the best actress prize at the London Evening Standard theatre awards.

For now, though, the actresses will likely be enjoying the fruits of their labor in Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s latest show, Special Ops: Lioness. In the sweeping drama, Saldaña and Kidman, who also executive produced the sweeping drama, play leaders on a highly classified CIA counterterrorism team.

Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade In Special Ops: Lioness, episode 8, season 1

Greg Lewis/Paramount+

Kidman describes the shoot as a demanding, but gratifying experience. “There’s an enormous amount of action in this show," she says. "We both had to work really hard, because they would share this fantastic dialogue, and you want to deliver on that. But it's also very physical and demanding. It's a rollercoaster ride.”

The actresses forming a close bond during production, with Saldaña describing their friendship as "love at first sight."

"We shared a make-up trailer," Kidman explains. "Sitting next to each other every morning, you get to know each other very well very quickly."

Saldaña and Kidman also learned a lot about each other. Besides being Geminis, they share a strong work ethic, a deep love for their children, and an early bedtime. (Kidman heads to bed at 9:30 p.m., while Saldaña goes to sleep at 9:15 p.m.)

Saldana is also try to emulate Kidman, who is a "professional" at taking 20-minute naps.

"She puts on headphones, even during lunchtime, and she'll just lie down anywhere or lean on a wall," she explains. "She's completely recharged after. I've been trying to do it, but I can't."

For more on Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, or subscribe here

Special Ops: Lioness premieres Sunday, July 23 on Paramount+.

