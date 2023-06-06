Ziwe traded in her signature cue cards for makeup brushes in the newest episode of e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Vanity Table Talk.

The digital series combines the internet’s favorite “Get Ready With Me” (or GRWM) video format with some fresh wisdom from some of our favorite female stars. In the latest episode, the Ziwe host brings her unique brand of comedy to the e.l.f. Cosmetics vanity, following in the footsteps of fellow internet icon Jennifer Coolidge, who kicked off the series in April.

The 31-year-old comedian starts the episode by walking on set singing “e.l.f. did the thing” in the style of Ariana DeBose’s viral BAFTA rap before diving right in and chatting with the audience in her predictably unpredictable Ziwe fashion.

“I spent my entire weekend in stasis,” she tells the camera while carefully applying concealer. “In bed, you know, just kind of vibing with the idea of sleep.”

Known for purposefully putting her guests in the hot seat by questioning them about heavy topics — such as the Emancipation Proclamation, which she once asked Drew Barrymore to comment on — Ziwe jokes that e.l.f. stands for “equality, liberation, freedom.”

Immediately after, she adds that “eyes, lips, face." (which the brand’s name actually stands for) “would be a really hot pop song.” (Funny enough, e.l.f. thought so too.)

Halfway through the episode, Ziwe swaps out her GRWM robe for a satin blazer in a slightly darker shade of the host’s signature pink hue to answer some rapid-fire questions, providing nuggets of wisdom like “who cares what the critics have to say if you go viral” and “I’m a lover not a fighter … unless you piss me off.”

After she got real at the vanity table, PEOPLE sat down with Ziwe on the set of the e.l.f series to chat about her makeup journey, which she says began which she says was sparked by Naomi Campbell when she was 11.

“I would try everything,” she told PEOPLE of her early days experimenting with cosmetics.

The comedian also says she likes to ask professional artists what they use, so she can do her makeup well in case she gets caught in a celebrity sighting: “I don’t want to flex, but I have been standing next to people who get paparazzed.”

One such makeup artist is Karina Milan, who helped prep the comedian’s makeup for the episode. Milan, who works with celebrities like Yara Shahidi and Ice Spice, describes Ziwe’s makeup aesthetic as a “pretty-in-pink glam” that accentuates the star’s eyes “while not overwhelming the rest of the look.”

e.l.f. Cosmetics

To create the Vanity Table Talk look, which Milan describes as “somewhere in between feeling effortless and also reminiscing her red carpet looks,” the artist’s favorite products to use were e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer, Halo Glow Blush Beauty Wand and 16HR Camo Concealer. The latter is a product that Ziwe herself tells PEOPLE she would love to steal from the set, calling it “pretty hot on the streets.”

Milan also gushed about the smarts beneath the comedian’s stunning soft glam.

“What I love about having Ziwe in my chair is that I always walk away having learned something new,” she tells PEOPLE. “She’s brilliant.”

The makeup artist continued, “She’s also very considerate and collaborative, which makes everyone else’s job that much easier. And, of course, she’s effortlessly funny and constantly has us giggling! Love her.”

Later this summer, e.l.f. will release the final episode of the digital series with Emily in Paris star Ashley Park.

This article was written independently by PEOPLE's editorial team and meets our editorial standards. e.l.f. is a paid advertising partner with PEOPLE.



