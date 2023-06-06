Ziwe Gets Real — and Really Into Makeup — In the Latest Vanity Table Talk

The talk show host brings her “pretty-in-pink” glam and signature brand of humor to the newest episode of e.l.f. Cosmetics' humorous series

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 04:09 PM

Ziwe traded in her signature cue cards for makeup brushes in the newest episode of e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Vanity Table Talk.

The digital series combines the internet’s favorite “Get Ready With Me” (or GRWM) video format with some fresh wisdom from some of our favorite female stars. In the latest episode, the Ziwe host brings her unique brand of comedy to the e.l.f. Cosmetics vanity, following in the footsteps of fellow internet icon Jennifer Coolidge, who kicked off the series in April.

The 31-year-old comedian starts the episode by walking on set singing “e.l.f. did the thing” in the style of Ariana DeBose’s viral BAFTA rap before diving right in and chatting with the audience in her predictably unpredictable Ziwe fashion.

“I spent my entire weekend in stasis,” she tells the camera while carefully applying concealer. “In bed, you know, just kind of vibing with the idea of sleep.”

Known for purposefully putting her guests in the hot seat by questioning them about heavy topics — such as the Emancipation Proclamation, which she once asked Drew Barrymore to comment on — Ziwe jokes that e.l.f. stands for “equality, liberation, freedom.”

Immediately after, she adds that “eyes, lips, face." (which the brand’s name actually stands for) “would be a really hot pop song.” (Funny enough, e.l.f. thought so too.)

Halfway through the episode, Ziwe swaps out her GRWM robe for a satin blazer in a slightly darker shade of the host’s signature pink hue to answer some rapid-fire questions, providing nuggets of wisdom like “who cares what the critics have to say if you go viral” and “I’m a lover not a fighter … unless you piss me off.”

After she got real at the vanity table, PEOPLE sat down with Ziwe on the set of the e.l.f series to chat about her makeup journey, which she says began which she says was sparked by Naomi Campbell when she was 11.

“I would try everything,” she told PEOPLE of her early days experimenting with cosmetics.

The comedian also says she likes to ask professional artists what they use, so she can do her makeup well in case she gets caught in a celebrity sighting: “I don’t want to flex, but I have been standing next to people who get paparazzed.”

One such makeup artist is Karina Milan, who helped prep the comedian’s makeup for the episode. Milan, who works with celebrities like Yara Shahidi and Ice Spice, describes Ziwe’s makeup aesthetic as a “pretty-in-pink glam” that accentuates the star’s eyes “while not overwhelming the rest of the look.”

ZIWE e.l.f. Vanity Table Talk

e.l.f. Cosmetics

To create the Vanity Table Talk look, which Milan describes as “somewhere in between feeling effortless and also reminiscing her red carpet looks,” the artist’s favorite products to use were e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer, Halo Glow Blush Beauty Wand and 16HR Camo Concealer. The latter is a product that Ziwe herself tells PEOPLE she would love to steal from the set, calling it “pretty hot on the streets.”

Milan also gushed about the smarts beneath the comedian’s stunning soft glam.

“What I love about having Ziwe in my chair is that I always walk away having learned something new,” she tells PEOPLE. “She’s brilliant.”

The makeup artist continued, “She’s also very considerate and collaborative, which makes everyone else’s job that much easier. And, of course, she’s effortlessly funny and constantly has us giggling! Love her.”

Later this summer, e.l.f. will release the final episode of the digital series with Emily in Paris star  Ashley Park.

This article was written independently by PEOPLE's editorial team and meets our editorial standards. e.l.f. is a paid advertising partner with PEOPLE.


Related Articles
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Rewears the Designer Who Made Her Original 'Speak Now' Dress for the Album's Rerelease
Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kendall Jennerâs Dating History with âStarting 5â T-Shirt
Kim Kardashian Pokes Fun at Kendall Jenner’s Dating History with ‘Starting Five’ T-Shirt
Angelina Jolie and designer Gabriela Hearst
Angelina Jolie's Fashion Collective Teams Up with Chloé and Gabriela Hearst for Capsule Collection
Gisele Bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Tears Up at Brazil Event While ‘Reflecting on Her Younger Self,’ Says Source (Exclusive)
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 30, 2023
Beyoncé Handles Minor Wardrobe Malfunction Like a Pro During Renaissance Show in London — Watch!
Billie Eilish Sports Tooth Gems, Lace Tights in Quirky Fashion Instagrams
Billie Eilish Sports Tooth Gems and Lace Tights After Calling Out People Who Criticized Her Fashion Choices
Kylie Jenner Shares Contents of Her Bag, Including Coachella Wristband, Jean Paul Gautier Rings and Tampons
Kylie Jenner Shares Contents of Her Purse, Revealing a Secret Hobby and 'Fun Fact' About Her Home
Elyce Arons, Rachel Brosnahan Remember Kate Spade 5 Years After Her Death: âSheâs Still Hereâ
Elyce Arons, Rachel Brosnahan Remember Kate Spade 5 Years After Her Death: ‘She’s Still Here’
Jennifer Aniston/Instagram
Jennifer Aniston Reveals a Hint of Silver Roots While Debuting New LolaVie Product
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Kim Cattrall attends Variety's 2022 Power Of Women: New York Event Presented By Lifetime at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Variety)
Kim Cattrall, 66, Says She’s Open to Botox and Fillers to Battle Aging in ‘Every Way I Can’
Kristin Cavallari Gets 3 Teeny-Tiny Zodiac Tattoos â and Then Inks Her Artist!
Kristin Cavallari Gets 3 Teeny-Tiny Zodiac Tattoos — and Then Inks Her Artist!
Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa Says She Still Has Clothes from 30 Years Ago in Her Closet: ‘They Come Back’ in Style!
Helen Mirren attends the Ora! Film Festival
Helen Mirren Embraces Barbiecore Trend in Sparkly Hot Pink Sequin Dress
Olivia Wilde Debuts New Bangs
Olivia Wilde Debuts New Shaggy Bangs on Instagram: 'Bed Head Bang Report'
Ariana Grande Jokingly Pokes Fun At Her Old ÂCat EyeÂ Makeup in Tutorial TikTok Video
Ariana Grande Jokingly Pokes Fun at Her Old 'Cat Eye' Makeup in TikTok Video
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Shows Off Shorter Hairstyle and Figure in Tiny Black Bikini — See the Photos!