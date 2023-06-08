Ziwe is the latest person to team up with e.l.f. Cosmetics and PEOPLE to do a pep talk to get you to be your best self!

The Ziwe host, 31, wanted to offer advice on the source of success — which for her, she half-jokes, is a great lip gloss.

"I like to think that a good lip gloss is the foundation of every win," she says, admiring the shimmery e.l.f. product.

Then, staring intently into the camera, Ziwe gears up to get honest, explaining that all it takes to psych yourself into success is some positive thinking.

“You can be anything you want to be — the power of the mind is not a joke,” the star declares as a smile grows on her face.

The comedian jokes that viewers may feel like she is “speaking to your soul” because she operates on an “astral plane,” before continuing on with her guidance to finding self confidence.

“Affirmations come from within, not without,” she says.

Deep in thought, Ziwe constructed her one final piece of advice, looping it back, of course, to her secret weapon — lip gloss.

“If you’re wondering, ‘How can I excel to heights that only birds can reach in certain parts of South America?’ Know that it starts with flapping those dang wings,” Ziwe concludes, demonstrating that that wing-flapping can come complete with one more application of that shimmery lip gloss.

