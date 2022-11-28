These Moccasin Slippers Are 61% Off at Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale

When the weather begins to dip, it’s hard to justify leaving the house — especially in anything that isn’t ultra fuzzy and warm. That’s why leaning on a pair of fluffy slippers you can wear indoors and outdoors is essential, and Amazon just took 61 percent off of a popular pair that multiple shoppers are calling the “most comfortable slippers ever.”

Right now, you can score the Zigzagger Moccasin Slippers starting at just $20, meaning you’ll save more than you’ll spend if you add a pair to your cart before Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale ends in a few hours. Plus, they make a great holiday gift for the hard-to-shop-for person in your life who says they already have everything. (Is there a better gift than endless comfort with every step you take? We think not.)

Reviewers have said that the Zigzagger moccasin slippers straight up feel like walking on two clouds — and some people admitted they have even been brought to tears by how comfortable the slippers are. That’s because they’re made of high-density memory foam and fleece lining that cushions your feet as you walk. Plus, they have an EVA shock-absorbing pad for even more support.

The moccasin style means that, although you can slip them on pretty quickly while on the go, you’ll also feel supported with a special high back that not only provides stability, but also keeps your ankles extra warm. The U-shaped seam comes high up the foot to provide more coverage as you face the elements, too. The slippers also have a small, 1.5-centimeter heel and durable rubber sole with traction that helps you grip the ground while walking through sleet or snow.

The outside of the shoe is soft, too. The suede-like fabric is stretchy to provide some breathing room for your feet as you move. And if they happen to get dirty while you trek outside to run some errands, the popular moccasins can be tossed in the washing machine for an easy clean. So don’t even worry if you accidentally spill egg nog on them!

Shoppers have raved about the cozy feel and supportive fit of the moccasin slippers, — especially for the affordable price, so it’s no surprise they have racked up nearly 15,000 five-star ratings. “I was surprised to find out that they actually fit perfectly and were extremely comfortable,” one five-star reviewer shared. “They are easy to slip on and I love the hard bottoms.”

Another person said the slippers are extremely durable, whether you wear them inside or outside. “I've been wearing them all day every day for probably three months now, with no sign of wear,” they wrote. “The soles are solid enough that I have no issue wearing them outside to get the paper or mail.”

They even helped improve the foot pain of one reviewer, who called them “extremely comfortable.”

For the next few hours, you can score the Zigzagger Moccasin Slippers for as little as $20 in four colors, including black, gray, coffee, and tan. Snag them before Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale ends in a few hours.

