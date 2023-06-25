This Customer-Loved Dress Is Perfect for July 4 — and It’s on Sale for Less Than $50 at Amazon

It comes in so many colors, including red, white, and blue

Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more.

Published on June 25, 2023 09:00PM EDT

July 4 weekend is coming up — and if you’re in need of a celebratory outfit that’s on-theme and stylish, you need to check out this Amazon deal.

There’s no need to wait ‘til Prime Day (July 11 and 12) to score savings on fashion at Amazon. The Zesica Square Neck Summer Maxi Dress, one of the site’s top-selling dresses, comes in 29 colors and they're all under $50 right now. 

The options include red, white, and four different shades of blue, all ideal for Independence Day barbeques and watching fireworks. But the versatile maxi dress could easily be worn any day this summer, and you can pick it up in black, Barbiecore pink, lavender, and so many other colors.

Buy It! Zesica Square Neck Summer Maxi Dress in White, $44.64 with coupon (orig. $46.99); amazon.com

In fact, more than one shopper has picked up the dress in multiple colors. “It's overall one of my favorite dresses and I bought it in another color. Going to get a third one because I like it so much,” wrote one reviewer. They called the fabric “soft and light” and said it “fits perfectly.” (Plus, they got “so many compliments” while wearing the dress). 

More than 3,800 customers have given the dress, which comes in sizes XS–XXL, a perfect five-star rating. One feature shoppers love is the shoulder ties, which can be adjusted to get just the right fit. “Love that the straps are thicker and adjustable so a bra can still be worn under,” said a shopper who called the dress “well made.” 

Customers also like the shirred top of the dress. “The bodice is stretchy and comfortable,” said another reviewer, who also noted that the “fabric overall is nice and not see-through.”

Buy It! Zesica Square Neck Summer Maxi Dress in Red, $44.64 with coupon (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Zesica Square Neck Summer Maxi Dress in Navy, $44.64 with coupon (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Zesica Square Neck Summer Maxi Dress in Royal Blue, $44.64 with coupon (orig. $57.99); amazon.com

