This ‘Lightweight and Flowy’ Maxi Dress Is a Go-To for Hot Days, and It’s Up to 56% Off at Amazon

If you’re looking for ways to beat the heat this summer, introducing some breezy clothing options to your closet is an easy first step. This Zesica Square-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress promises all of the fashionable functionality one could want in a summer staple and, it’s on sale at Amazon right now for up to 56 percent off.

The dress features a trendy square neckline, adjustable ribbon straps, and an A-line skirt for optimal airiness (and twirl-ability!). It’s also made from a blend of lightweight and super-soft materials with a stretchy, shirred bodice for total comfort. And in addition to those comfortable perks, its versatility also makes it a great option for any spring and summer wardrobe. It can easily be paired with sneakers or flip-flops for casual outings, or be dressed up with heels or statement-making jewelry to add more oomph.

For care, the brand recommends machine-washing the dress with cold water, then air-drying by hanging or laying it flat. The brand also advises not to iron the dress or use bleach when washing or treating.

Now for the best part: Amazon shoppers can snag all 27 colors of the maxi dress on sale. There are neutral options, like black and khaki, along with tons of bolder colors like lavender, aqua, and watermelon. The dress is available in women’s sizes XS–XXL, and discounts vary depending on size and style.

More than 3,600 shoppers have given the maxi dress a perfect rating at Amazon. One reviewer called the dress “lightweight and flowy” in their review, while another described it as the “best summer dress [they] own.” A third shopper that said they were “obsessed” with the dress also wrote: “Every time I wear this dress, I get complimented. It is so comfortable and flattering. Perfect for a backyard barbeque or can be dressed up to go out to dinner with the girls.”

Give your spring and summer wardrobe a breezy upgrade with the Zesica Square-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress while it’s up to 56 percent off at Amazon.

