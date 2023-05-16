This ‘Lightweight and Flowy’ Maxi Dress Is a Go-To for Hot Days, and It’s Up to 56% Off at Amazon

“It is so comfortable and flattering”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Tout
Photo:

People / Tyler Roeland

If you’re looking for ways to beat the heat this summer, introducing some breezy clothing options to your closet is an easy first step. This Zesica Square-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress promises all of the fashionable functionality one could want in a summer staple and, it’s on sale at Amazon right now for up to 56 percent off.

The dress features a trendy square neckline, adjustable ribbon straps, and an A-line skirt for optimal airiness (and twirl-ability!). It’s also made from a blend of lightweight and super-soft materials with a stretchy, shirred bodice for total comfort. And in addition to those comfortable perks, its versatility also makes it a great option for any spring and summer wardrobe. It can easily be paired with sneakers or flip-flops for casual outings, or be dressed up with heels or statement-making jewelry to add more oomph

ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Square-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress in Apricot, $25.49–$43.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

For care, the brand recommends machine-washing the dress with cold water, then air-drying by hanging or laying it flat. The brand also advises not to iron the dress or use bleach when washing or treating. 

Now for the best part: Amazon shoppers can snag all 27 colors of the maxi dress on sale. There are neutral options, like black and khaki, along with tons of bolder colors like lavender, aqua, and watermelon. The dress is available in women’s sizes XS–XXL, and discounts vary depending on size and style.

ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Square-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress in Lavender, $39.99–$42.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

More than 3,600 shoppers have given the maxi dress a perfect rating at Amazon. One reviewer called the dress “lightweight and flowy” in their review, while another described it as the “best summer dress [they] own.” A third shopper that said they were “obsessed” with the dress also wrote: “Every time I wear this dress, I get complimented. It is so comfortable and flattering. Perfect for a backyard barbeque or can be dressed up to go out to dinner with the girls.”

Give your spring and summer wardrobe a breezy upgrade with the Zesica Square-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress while it’s up to 56 percent off at Amazon.

ZESICA Boho Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Square-Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress in Black, $25.49–$43.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Mindy Kaling Vegetable Chopper Tout
Mindy Kaling Swears by This Kitchen Tool That Shoppers Say Cuts ‘Prep Time in Half’ — and It’s on Sale Today
Jennifer Garner Brooks Shoes Tout
Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the Running Shoes Shoppers and PEOPLE Editors Swear by for Unrivaled Comfort
Aimee Song attends Tiffany & Co
Fashion Expert Aimee Song's Must-Have Summer Styles Start at Just $10
Related Articles
Katie holmes, Reese witherspoon and Gwenyth paltrow in birkenstocks
This Birkenstock Sale Has Celebrity-Worn Styles Starting at Just $60
Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum Tout
This Lightweight Stick Vacuum That Cleans ‘Nasty’ Floors with Ease Is $100 Off at Amazon
Amazon Best Selling Cover Ups Tout
8 Swimsuit Cover-Ups Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying — All Under $35
Priyanka Chopra Jonas White Flowy Dress Tout
Priyanka Chopra's Breezy White Dress Is the Perfect Summer Style — and These Similar Options Are Under $100
Nordstrom Early MDW Sale Tout
There Are Thousands of Limited-Time Deals at Nordstrom's Secret Sale — and They're Up to 72% Off
Aimee Song attends Tiffany & Co
Fashion Expert Aimee Song's Must-Have Summer Styles Start at Just $10
ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Sleeveless Rompers TOUT
This 'Cute and Comfy' Romper with Pockets Just Dropped on Amazon — and It's Already a Hit with Shoppers
Hilary Duff BaubleBar Tout
Hilary Duff's Wrist Is Decked Out with Bracelets from This Celeb-Worn Jewelry Brand — and They're on Sale
Fashion Item Roundup Under $50: Summer Breezy Blouses TOUT
These Top-Selling Amazon Summer Blouses Are All Under $35 Right Now
Hatch Collection Mother's Day Flash Sale Tout
This Celeb-Worn Maternity Brand Just Put Practically Everything on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time
Kate Middleton Vejas Shoes
Kate Middleton's Post-Coronation Sneakers Were from This Sleek Shoe Brand That's Secretly on Sale Right Now
Amazon Summer Blouse Tout
Shoppers Call This Trending Ruffle-Sleeve Top a 'Closet Staple' — and It's $24 at Amazon
Kate Middleton Silk Blouse TOUT
The Silk Blouse Kate Middleton Practiced Archery in Is Sold Out, but This Lookalike Is Available for Just $28
Lululemon Belt Bag Tout
Surprisingly, the Wildly Popular Lululemon Belt Bag Is Available in 13 Colors Right Now
Mindy Kaling Swimwear Collab
Mindy Kaling's Favorites from Her New Swimwear Collab Include 'the Most Flattering' One-Piece 
Bali Womens Comfort Revolution Wireless T-shirt Bra
This Wireless Bra Is 'So Comfortable', Shoppers Sleep in It — and It's Up to 63% Off at Amazon