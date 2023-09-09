This ‘Beautiful’ Ribbed Shirt That Just Dropped on Amazon Is Already a Hit with Shoppers, and It’s on Sale

If you’re looking for staple pieces to add to your capsule wardrobe, a good place to find fall fashion inspo is on Amazon’s trending charts. And right now, shoppers are flocking to this long-sleeve shirt that just dropped on the site.

The new Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt has been climbing Amazon’s Hot New Releases fashion chart this week. For the uninitiated, the chart shows all the most sought-after clothing, shoes, and accessories that have recently been released. That means droves of shoppers are grabbing the top, which is already on sale thanks to a coupon in the product description.

Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt in Navy, $25 with Coupon

The long-sleeve top has a crewneck, a hem that hits at the waist, and ribbed detailing. Made of soft material with some stretch, the slim fit top hugs you without clinging tightly — meaning it’s also easy to layer under all kinds of outerwear. Plus, it’s machine washable, making it a breeze to care for. (The brand recommends using cold water for the best results.)

During between-season weather, style the versatile shirt with a denim skirt and booties for brunch with friends, or tuck it into trousers and slip on some loafers if you’re heading to the office. If you’re running errands or lounging around the house, pair it with soft joggers. And when fall is in full swing, wear it with wide-leg jeans and throw on your favorite coat.

Available in sizes S to XL, the top comes in 14 colors, including dark green and dark brown. With the coupon, you can shop every color — whether you prefer an easy-to-style neutral or a bright hue — on sale for $25.

Several shoppers who’ve gotten their hands on the new shirt have left five-star ratings and glowing reviews. One customer wrote, “The material is thick and the color was just like the photo. It’s really soft and cozy.”

Another customer, who ordered three colors, raved, “I love these sweaters! They are beautiful,” while another reviewer called out that it’s “super stretchy.”

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt. Don’t forget to clip the coupon before checking out to save on the popular new top.

Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt in Dark Green, $25 with Coupon

Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt in Almond, $25 with Coupon

Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt in Coffee, $25 with Coupon

