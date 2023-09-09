This ‘Beautiful’ Ribbed Shirt That Just Dropped on Amazon Is Already a Hit with Shoppers, and It’s on Sale

“It’s really soft and cozy”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia is a Senior Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than four years of experience in the magazine industry. She writes about sales, deals, and new products trending at Amazon.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Top tout
Photo:

Amazon

If you’re looking for staple pieces to add to your capsule wardrobe, a good place to find fall fashion inspo is on Amazon’s trending charts. And right now, shoppers are flocking to this long-sleeve shirt that just dropped on the site. 

The new Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt has been climbing Amazon’s Hot New Releases fashion chart this week. For the uninitiated, the chart shows all the most sought-after clothing, shoes, and accessories that have recently been released. That means droves of shoppers are grabbing the top, which is already on sale thanks to a coupon in the product description. 

Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt in Navy, $25 with Coupon 

Amazon ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Crewneck T Shirts 2023 Fall Ribbed Knit Slim Fitted Casual Solid Color Basic Tee Tops

Amazon

The long-sleeve top has a crewneck, a hem that hits at the waist, and ribbed detailing. Made of soft material with some stretch, the slim fit top hugs you without clinging tightly — meaning it’s also easy to layer under all kinds of outerwear. Plus, it’s machine washable, making it a breeze to care for. (The brand recommends using cold water for the best results.)

During between-season weather, style the versatile shirt with a denim skirt and booties for brunch with friends, or tuck it into trousers and slip on some loafers if you’re heading to the office. If you’re running errands or lounging around the house, pair it with soft joggers. And when fall is in full swing, wear it with wide-leg jeans and throw on your favorite coat. 

Available in sizes S to XL, the top comes in 14 colors, including dark green and dark brown. With the coupon, you can shop every color — whether you prefer an easy-to-style neutral or a bright hue — on sale for $25. 

Several shoppers who’ve gotten their hands on the new shirt have left five-star ratings and glowing reviews. One customer wrote, “The material is thick and the color was just like the photo. It’s really soft and cozy.”

Another customer, who ordered three colors, raved, “I love these sweaters! They are beautiful,” while another reviewer called out that it’s “super stretchy.”

Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt. Don’t forget to clip the coupon before checking out to save on the popular new top.  

Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt in Dark Green, $25 with Coupon 

Amazon ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Crewneck T Shirts 2023 Fall Ribbed

Amazon

Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt in Almond, $25 with Coupon 

Amazon ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Crewneck T Shirts 2023 Fall Ribbed Knit Slim Fitted Casual Solid Color Basic Tee Tops

Amazon

Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt in Coffee, $25 with Coupon 

Amazon ZESICA Women's Long Sleeve Crewneck T Shirts 2023 Fall Ribbed Knit Slim Fitted Casual Solid Color Basic Tee Tops

Amazon

Shop More Fall Tops at Amazon 

Kinlonsair Henley Shirt, $23 (Save 21%)

Amazon KINLONSAIR Womenâs Long Sleeve Henley T Shirts Button Down Slim Fit Tops Scoop Neck Ribbed Knit Shirts

Amazon

Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Shirt, $17

Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt

Amazon

Hanes Raglan Sleeve Shirt, $12 (Save 40%)

Amazon Hanes Women's Raglan Sleeve Tee, Womenâs Stretch Cotton Tee, Womenâs Crewneck Tee

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

SameBed Mattress Topper Tout
A Plush and Cooling Mattress Topper That Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’ Is on Sale Amazon
This Steam Cleaner Makes Surfaces Look âa Million Times Better,â and It Has Double Discounts at Amazon Tout
This Steam Cleaner Makes Surfaces Look ‘a Million Times Better,’ and It Has Double Discounts at Amazon
Amazon BEDELITE Fleece Blanket Black Throw Blankets for Couch & Bed, Plush Cozy Fuzzy Blanket 50" x 60"
This Fleece Blanket That Shoppers Like to 'Cuddle Up' with Is 47% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
Ree Drummond Fall Fashion Line tout
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Says Her New Fall Fashion at Walmart Is ‘Casual but Super Cute and Stylish’
Weekend Sales Roundup 9/8 Tout
The 7 Best Sales This Weekend at The North Face, Amazon, Nordstrom, and More
Roundup: What Are Shoppers Loving This September? Tout
What Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This September? These 10 Chart-Climbing Deals That Start at $10
Margot Robbie, Katie Holmes, Chrissy Teigen, Birkenstock Gilt Sale
Dozens of Birkenstock Sandals Are Secretly on Sale for as Little as $80 — but Sizes Are Selling Out Fast
Best Deals Happening This September Tout
The 100 Best Amazon Deals Happening This September — Starting at $5
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren shopping in Beverly Hills
Jessica Alba Shopped in a Matching Set, and This Lookalike Proves You Can Get a Whole Outfit for Under $50
Ykyi Electric Spin Scrubber tout
Shoppers in Their 70s Say This Electric Spin Scrubber ‘Saves’ Their Backs While Cleaning — and It's on Sale
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cwu7XF9OeBo/?img_index=1
Chrissy Teigen’s Oversized Button-Up Is Classy, Comfortable, and Just Like Oprah’s — Get One Starting at $26
This Steam Cleaner Makes Surfaces Look âa Million Times Better,â and It Has Double Discounts at Amazon Tout
This Steam Cleaner Makes Surfaces Look ‘a Million Times Better,’ and It Has Double Discounts at Amazon
One-Off: Oversized Hoodie tout
This ‘Perfectly Oversized’ Hoodie for Fall Just Dropped at Amazon, and It’s Already on Sale Starting at $24
Target Bonus Fall Shoe Roundup Tout
Target’s Fall Shoe Drop Has ‘Unbelievably Comfy’ Boots, Loafers, and Mules That Start at $25 — Here's What to Buy
BISSELL Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum Tout
Shoppers Say This Bissell Vacuum with ‘Powerful Suction’ Is ‘Perfect for Pet Owners’ — and It’s on Sale at Amazon
Michelle Obama, Martha Stewart, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez, Martha Stewart, and More Celebs Are Wearing Denim Dresses — These Similar Styles Start at $30
One-Off: Comfortable Leggings Deal tout
Shoppers Flock to These 'Long-Lasting' and 'Flattering' Leggings That Are Just $23 at Amazon
Jennifer Garner Khaki Pants Tout
Jennifer Garner Celebrated an Angel City FC Goal in the Pants Style That’s Bound to Be Trendy for Fall
Jessica Biel Crossbody Bag
Jessica Biel Carried a Functional Hands-Free Designer Bag, and We Found a Similar One That’s Only $23