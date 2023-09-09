Lifestyle Fashion This ‘Beautiful’ Ribbed Shirt That Just Dropped on Amazon Is Already a Hit with Shoppers, and It’s on Sale “It’s really soft and cozy” By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is a Senior Shopping Writer for PEOPLE with more than four years of experience in the magazine industry. She writes about sales, deals, and new products trending at Amazon. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 9, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon If you’re looking for staple pieces to add to your capsule wardrobe, a good place to find fall fashion inspo is on Amazon’s trending charts. And right now, shoppers are flocking to this long-sleeve shirt that just dropped on the site. The new Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt has been climbing Amazon’s Hot New Releases fashion chart this week. For the uninitiated, the chart shows all the most sought-after clothing, shoes, and accessories that have recently been released. That means droves of shoppers are grabbing the top, which is already on sale thanks to a coupon in the product description. Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt in Navy, $25 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $25 Ballet Flats Are Trending — Here Are the Best Places to Buy the Celeb-Approved Style The long-sleeve top has a crewneck, a hem that hits at the waist, and ribbed detailing. Made of soft material with some stretch, the slim fit top hugs you without clinging tightly — meaning it’s also easy to layer under all kinds of outerwear. Plus, it’s machine washable, making it a breeze to care for. (The brand recommends using cold water for the best results.) During between-season weather, style the versatile shirt with a denim skirt and booties for brunch with friends, or tuck it into trousers and slip on some loafers if you’re heading to the office. If you’re running errands or lounging around the house, pair it with soft joggers. And when fall is in full swing, wear it with wide-leg jeans and throw on your favorite coat. Need a Wedding Guest Dress? These Are the 30 Best Places to Shop Online Available in sizes S to XL, the top comes in 14 colors, including dark green and dark brown. With the coupon, you can shop every color — whether you prefer an easy-to-style neutral or a bright hue — on sale for $25. Several shoppers who’ve gotten their hands on the new shirt have left five-star ratings and glowing reviews. One customer wrote, “The material is thick and the color was just like the photo. It’s really soft and cozy.” Another customer, who ordered three colors, raved, “I love these sweaters! They are beautiful,” while another reviewer called out that it’s “super stretchy.” Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt. Don’t forget to clip the coupon before checking out to save on the popular new top. Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt in Dark Green, $25 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $25 Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt in Almond, $25 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $25 Zesica Long-Sleeve Ribbed Shirt in Coffee, $25 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $25 Shop More Fall Tops at Amazon Kinlonsair Henley Shirt, $23 (Save 21%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $23 Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Shirt, $17 Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 Hanes Raglan Sleeve Shirt, $12 (Save 40%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $12 Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping A Plush and Cooling Mattress Topper That Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’ Is on Sale Amazon This Steam Cleaner Makes Surfaces Look ‘a Million Times Better,’ and It Has Double Discounts at Amazon This Fleece Blanket That Shoppers Like to 'Cuddle Up' with Is 47% Off at Amazon